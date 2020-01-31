Northwest had a fun time playing basketball in the Central Conference Tournament semifinals.
When the ball keeps going into the hoop, why wouldn’t they?
The Class B, No. 5 Vikings shot 29 of 45 (64%) from the floor, including 9 of 16 (56%) from the 3-point line. That resulted in a 74-36 win over Adams Central Friday in a tournament semifnal game at Northwest High School.
Senior Whitney Brown, who scored a game-high 29 points on 12 of 16 shooting, said the Vikings played with so much energy.
“It was just amazing how much energy we had from the gym to the bench to everybody on the team,” she said. “We just came together and played as a team.”
The previous time the two teams played when Northwest won in overtime, the Vikings trailed 19-6 to start that game. That was not the case this time as Northwest got off to a 9-0 start. Viking coach Russ Moerer said he’s been wanting to see the Vikings get off to a fast start.
“That’s been the point of emphasis the past few days,” Moerer said. “We did the little things that just seemed to come together for us tonight. We’re a good basketball team when we do the little things right. I think the girls had fun playing basketball tonight.”
And it was Brown that helped Northwest get off to the fast start. She scored 17 of the Vikings 24 first quarter points, which included three layups off of steals.
Then her teammates followed suit, including from the 3-point line. Northwest outscored Adams Central 27-7 in the second quarter, which included five 3-pointers. Shanae Suttles scored 10 of her 12 points in the quarter, which included a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 51-20 halftime lead.
For the half, Northwest was 20 of 31 (65%). Moerer said the Vikings followed Brown’s first quarter performance into the second quarter as she scored only two points in the frame.
“We got to see what a great leader Whitney can be. She took it upon herself to make sure we got off to a great start offensively,” he said. “And everyone just jumped on in the second quarter and it became contagious. That’s fun.”
And it didn’t stop in the third quarter.
Northwest came out and made 7 of its first 8 shots in the quarter, including Brown scoring eight points and Lauren Hauser hitting two 3-pointers for a 66-26 lead, which allowed for the running clock for the rest of the game.
Lauryn Scott led the Patriots with nine points, while Kylie Dierks added eight.
Adams Central coach Evan Smith gave credit to the Vikings for their performance.
“When a team shoots like that from inside and outside, they’re tough to beat and they got a lot of weapons everywhere,” Smith said. “We didn’t help out every well defensively and didn’t scrap like we needed to.”
The Vikings face a familiar opponent in the championship. They play No. 1 Crete, a team that beat Northwest twice this season, at 7:45 p.m. Saturday. The Cardinals defeated No. 4 York 56-30 with Creighton recruit Morgan Maly scoring 29 points in the first semifinal.
Moerer said the Vikings will need to have the same kind of performance if they want to beat the Cardinals.
“We shot the ball well tonight and we hope it continues tomorrow,” Moerer said. “We also need to stay in the moment, don’t look ahead or behind. That was the case tonight and will need to be the case tomorrow. There’s really no reason we shouldn’t be in the moment tomorrow like we were today.”
Brown said it was key for the Vikings to get a comfortable win against Adams Central.
“It was great to just have that four quarters,” she said. “We had a goal to play Crete in the finals and we wanted to get off to that great start. We gave ourselves a great chance with that first half.”
Adams Central plays York in the consolation game at 4:15 p.m.
