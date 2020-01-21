After getting stunned at the end of regulation, Northwest quickly recovered in overtime.
The Class B No. 3-rated Vikings never trailed in the extra period and held off Adams Central 58-54 on Tuesday.
Whitney Brown’s free throw to cap off her 19-point night gave Northwest the lead for good with 2:29 remaining.
After that, the Vikings’ guards were able to play keep-away from the Patriots and burn valuable time off the clock down the stretch.
“We have the luxury of having some ballhandlers who can run some clock and shorten the game, and we got them to the double bonus,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “All those things worked to our advantage.”
Adams Central — trying to upset the Vikings for the second straight year — got a little wore out in the extra period.
“I think we got tired,” Patriots coach Evan Smith said. “We had some girls cramping up. They executed offensively. They got a couple buckets early and then we had to play the foul game. They were able to miss a few free throws in there, and we just weren’t able to connect offensively.”
Adams Central (8-6) had the momentum after regulation.
After Lauren Hauser went 1-for-2 from the free-throw line to give the Vikings a 50-48 lead with 7.5 seconds left, the Patriots raced up the court.
Freshman Lauryn Scott shot a premature 3-pointer from the volleyball line, but it went off the backboard into the hands of Kylie Dierks. The senior post beat the buzzer with the putback to force OT.
“Some of those things you get into panic mode, and that was a freshman that shot that first one,” Smith said. “We were laughing that it’s part of the game. I told her after the game that she did a great job of being aggressive and being willing to take that shot.
“Not exactly what we had in mind, but obviously it worked out well. Kylie did a good job of getting to the rim, getting the rebound and finishing for us.”
That was just one of many momentum swings throughout the contest. Adams Central jumped out to a 19-6 lead only to see Northwest (12-3) storm back to lead 27-21 at the half.
The Patriots used a 10-0 run to go up 41-31 early in the fourth quarter and led 48-43 heading into the final minute before Brown sank a pair of 3-pointers 26 seconds apart.
“I think we played with some poise there down the stretch,” Moerer said. “Once we got back even with them, I felt we played with a lead fairly well. We executed things fairly well.
“At the end of regulation, we didn’t play that badly. Credit them, they made the shot.”
Claire Caspersen added 17 points while Hauser had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Vikings.
Dierks led Adams Central with 17 points. Jessica Babcock added 14 and Bryn Lang chipped in 11.
Both coaches felt this type of game can only help them heading into next week’s Central Conference tournament, where a rematch could await in the semifinals.
“We’re tough. We’re going to battle,” Moerer said. “And Adams Central is so fundamentally sound, they’re a lot like St. Cecilia in many respects. They shoot the ball really well, they’ve got great size. It was a tough night on the boards because they contest rebounds so well. Anytime you can beat coach Smith and Adams Central, that’s a good win.”
Smith said: “I thought it was a great basketball game on both sides. They’re obviously a great team. Whitney Brown does so many good things for them, and we had to put a lot of attention on her defensively. They had some other girls who hit some shots for them and did some good things.”
Northwest 58, Adams Central 54, OT
ADAMS CENTRAL (8-6)
Jessica Babcock 6-14 2-2 14, Bryn Lang 4-13 0-0 11, Caitlyn Scott 1-1 1-2 3, Cami Wellensiek 2-7 0-0 4, Kylie Dierks 6-7 5-6 17, Rachel Goodon 0-1 1-2 1, Lauryn Scott 2-8 0-3 4. Totals 21-51 9-15 54.
NORTHWEST (12-3)
Whitney Brown 7-15 1-2 19, Claire Caspersen 6-13 5-10 17, Lauren Hauser 1-5 5-6 8, Shanae Suttles 2-9 2-6 7, Skylee Nelson 2-4 0-0 4, Bailey Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Adriana Esquivel 1-1 0-0 2, Ellie Apfel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 13-24 58.
Adams Central 14 7 12 17 4—54
Northwest 6 21 12 11 8—58
3-point field goals—AC 3-11 (Lang 3-9, L. Scott 0-2), NW 7-20 (Brown 5-11, Hauser 1-4, Suttles 1-4, Nelson 0-1). Fouled out—Dierks. Rebounds—AC 39 (Wellensiek 9), NW 32 (Hauser 12). Assists—AC 8 (Dierks 3), NW 9 (Nelson 4). Turnovers—AC 18, NW 14. Total fouls—AC 18, NW 14. Technicals—none.
BOYS
Adams Central 60, Northwest 55
Class C-1 No. 3-rated Adams Central needed a strong finish to leave Northwest with its undefeated record intact Tuesday.
The Patriots got that, using an 8-0 run to close out a 60-55 victory and improve to 14-0.
Northwest hung with Adams Central throughout the game despite trailing ever since leading 5-4.
The Vikings (8-6) finally pulled ahead when Jed Walford put in three baskets within a minute span to make it 55-52 when Adams Central coach Zac Foster called a timeout with 3:13 remaining.
His message was simple.
“We just talked to them in the timeout and said we’d been in this situation before against Lex and against Bennington,” Foster said. “We just told our guys to be confident.
“We thought we made a mistake as coaches — I made a mistake — to start the second half and come out playing our 1-3-1 more passive. We just told our guys if they’re going to beat us, if we’re going to lose, we’re going to be aggressive.”
Foster said an increased aggression on defense before the run helped the Patriots snap a passive approach on the offensive end.
Tyler Slechta hit a pair of free throws with 3:00 remaining, and Dante Boelhower’s basket with 2:22 to go put Adams Central back up for good.
“It didn’t come down to a whole lot — missed shots and a couple missed free throws,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “It’s a couple of those simple things. Up three, sending them to the free-throw line to get it cut to one turns into a big possession. I’m not going to hide from that fact that up three, we didn’t make them earn it, so to speak.”
Gavin Lipovsky had 13 points, Slechta 12 and Cam Foster 11 for the Patriots, who seemed to get a key 3-pointer or 3-point play each time Northwest closed in until Walford’s run in the fourth quarter.
“Hats off to our kids again because that takes mental toughness to be in a good high school basketball game against a very good opponent,” Zac Foster said. “Northwest had won six of their last seven, and with Walford they’re a different team. He’s a dynamic player. He makes them way better, I believe. He’s a great kid, a great player.”
Walford finished with a game-high 19 points for the Vikings, who left Bahe pleased with their resiliency.
“These kids have done it all year,” he said. “They work so hard together, and we said all game that we just had to keep hanging, that we were going to make plays. And we did.
“Then they just made a few more down the stretch.”
Adams Central 60, Northwest 55
ADAMS CENTRAL (14-0)
Tyler Slechta 4-8 3-4 12, Lucas Bohlen 2-3 0-0 6, Dante Boelhower 4-8 1-1 9, Cam Foster 3-9 4-5 11, Gavin Lipovsky 4-9 3-3 13, Travis Niemeyer 4-4 0-0 9, Drew Vonderfecht 0-0 0-0 0, Nathan Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Cameron Lancaster 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-42 11-13 60.
NORTHWEST (8-6)
Parker Janky 3-6 0-0 9, Colby Hayes 3-6 0-0 9, Tyler Hageman 3-7 2-4 8, Alex Brandt 2-5 0-0 6, Sean Juengst 2-3 0-0 4, Jed Walford 5-11 8-10 19, Sam Hartman 0-0 0-0 0, Riley Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-38 10-14 55.
Adams Central 15 12 14 19—60
Northwest 12 10 14 19—55
3-point field goals—AC 7-19 (Slechta 1-3, Bohlen 2-3, Foster 1-5, Lipovsky 2-7, Niemeyer 1-1), NW 9-22 (Janky 3-5, Hayes 3-6, Brandt 2-5, Juengst 0-1, Walford 1-5). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—AC 26 (Slechta, Lipovsky 5), NW 18 (Hageman 8). Assists—AC 13 (Slechta, Foster 5), NW 11 (Walford 5). Turnovers—AC 11, NW 12. Total fouls—AC 12, NW 15. Technicals—none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.