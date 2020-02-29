Grand Island’s two qualifiers for the girls state basketball tournament will be involved in matchups between No. 4 and No. 5 seeds when play tips off Thursday around Lincoln.
Class B defending state champion Northwest (21-5) begins its title defense at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena against fifth-seeded Sidney (19-6).
In Class C-2, Grand Island Central Catholic (17-7) earned the fifth seed. The Crusaders face off against fourth-seeded Ponca (21-4) at 3:45 p.m. at Lincoln North Star.
Later at that site, defending C-2 champion Hastings St. Cecilia (23-3) wraps up play at 8:45 p.m. against sixth-seeded Superior (21-3).
Two area teams qualified in Class C-1, whose quarterfinals are held at the Devaney Sports Center.
Fourth-seeded St. Paul (23-3) battles fifth-seeded Wahoo (18-7) at 10:45 a.m. while seventh-seeded Adams Central (16-10) tries to knock off second-seeded Chadron (23-2) at 2 p.m.
Girls State Basketball Tournament
CLASS A
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Thursday’s Games
Millard South (26-1) vs. Lincoln Southwest (18-8), 2 p.m.
Lincoln Pius X (23-1) vs. North Platte (19-4), 3:45 p.m.
Omaha Westside (23-5) vs. Fremont (20-7), 7 p.m.
Lincoln East (22-3) vs. Papillion-La Vista (20-5), 8:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Millard South-Lincoln SW winner vs. Lincoln Pius-North Platte winner, 7 p.m.
Omaha Westside-Fremont winner vs. Lincoln East-Papio winner, 8:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS B
Thursday’s Games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Crete (24-1) vs. Norris (13-9), 9 a.m.
Northwest (21-5) vs. Sidney (19-6), 10:45 a.m.
At Devaney Sports Center
Beatrice (20-3) vs. Platteview (16-8), 7 p.m.
Bennington (21-2) vs. Scottsbluff (16-10), 8:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Crete-Norris winner vs. Northwest-Sidney winner, 2 p.m.
Beatrice-Platteview winner vs. Bennington-Scottsbluff winner, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship, 1 p.m.
CLASS C-1
Thursday’s Games
At Devaney Sports Center
Lincoln Christian (21-3) vs. Malcolm (19-6), 9 a.m.
St. Paul (23-2) vs. Wahoo (18-7), 10:45 a.m.
Chadron (23-2) vs. Adams Central (16-10), 2 p.m.
North Bend Central (24-2) vs. West Point-Beemer (23-5), 3:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln Christian-Malcolm winner vs. St. Paul-Wahoo winner, 9 a.m.
Chadron-Adams Central winner vs. North Bend Central-WPB winner, 10:45 a.m.
Saturday’s Games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship, 10:45 a.m.
At Lincoln East
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
CLASS C-2
Thursday’s Games
At Lincoln North Star
Oakland-Craig (25-1) vs. Clarkson/Leigh (20-5), 2 p.m.
Ponca (21-4) vs. Grand Island Central Catholic (17-7), 3:45 p.m.
Crofton (23-3) vs. BRLD (20-5), 7 p.m.
Hastings St. Cecilia (23-3) vs. Superior (21-3), 8:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
At Devaney Sports Center
OC-CL winner vs. Ponca-GICC winner, 7 p.m.
Crofton-BRLD winner vs. HSC-Superior winner, 8:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
At Lincoln East
Third-place game, 1 p.m.
CLASS D-1
Thursday’s Games
At Lincoln Southwest
Weeping Water (25-1) vs. Hartington CC (10-13), 9 a.m.
Maywood-Hayes Center (23-3) vs. Archbishop Bergan (14-9), 10:45 a.m.
CWC (25-1) vs. Dundy County-Stratton (18-6), 2 p.m.
Pleasanton (25-0) vs. Pender (17-11), 3:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
At Devaney Sports Center
Weeping Water-HCC winner vs. MHC-Archbishop Bergan winner, 9 a.m.
CWC-DCS winner vs. Pleasanton-Pender winner, 10:45 a.m.
Saturday’s Games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship, 9 a.m.
At Lincoln East
Third-place game, 11 a.m.
CLASS D-2
Thursday’s Games
At Lincoln North Star
Falls City Sacred Heart (24-3) vs. Loomis (19-6), 9 a.m.
Wynot (22-4) vs. Lawrence-Nelson (25-1), 10:45 a.m.
At Lincoln Southwest
Humphrey St. Francis (23-2) vs. Sterling (20-7), 7 p.m.
Mullen (25-1) vs. BDS (18-5), 8:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
At Devaney Sports Center
FCSH-Loomis winner vs. Wynot-LN winner, 2 p.m.
HSF-Sterling winner vs. Mullen-BDS winner, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
At Lincoln East
Third-place game, 9 a.m.
