Grand Island’s two qualifiers for the girls state basketball tournament will be involved in matchups between No. 4 and No. 5 seeds when play tips off Thursday around Lincoln.

Class B defending state champion Northwest (21-5) begins its title defense at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena against fifth-seeded Sidney (19-6).

In Class C-2, Grand Island Central Catholic (17-7) earned the fifth seed. The Crusaders face off against fourth-seeded Ponca (21-4) at 3:45 p.m. at Lincoln North Star.

Later at that site, defending C-2 champion Hastings St. Cecilia (23-3) wraps up play at 8:45 p.m. against sixth-seeded Superior (21-3).

Two area teams qualified in Class C-1, whose quarterfinals are held at the Devaney Sports Center.

Fourth-seeded St. Paul (23-3) battles fifth-seeded Wahoo (18-7) at 10:45 a.m. while seventh-seeded Adams Central (16-10) tries to knock off second-seeded Chadron (23-2) at 2 p.m.

Girls State Basketball Tournament

CLASS A

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thursday’s Games

Millard South (26-1) vs. Lincoln Southwest (18-8), 2 p.m.

Lincoln Pius X (23-1) vs. North Platte (19-4), 3:45 p.m.

Omaha Westside (23-5) vs. Fremont (20-7), 7 p.m.

Lincoln East (22-3) vs. Papillion-La Vista (20-5), 8:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Millard South-Lincoln SW winner vs. Lincoln Pius-North Platte winner, 7 p.m.

Omaha Westside-Fremont winner vs. Lincoln East-Papio winner, 8:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS B

Thursday’s Games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Crete (24-1) vs. Norris (13-9), 9 a.m.

Northwest (21-5) vs. Sidney (19-6), 10:45 a.m.

At Devaney Sports Center

Beatrice (20-3) vs. Platteview (16-8), 7 p.m.

Bennington (21-2) vs. Scottsbluff (16-10), 8:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Crete-Norris winner vs. Northwest-Sidney winner, 2 p.m.

Beatrice-Platteview winner vs. Bennington-Scottsbluff winner, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Championship, 1 p.m.

CLASS C-1

Thursday’s Games

At Devaney Sports Center

Lincoln Christian (21-3) vs. Malcolm (19-6), 9 a.m.

St. Paul (23-2) vs. Wahoo (18-7), 10:45 a.m.

Chadron (23-2) vs. Adams Central (16-10), 2 p.m.

North Bend Central (24-2) vs. West Point-Beemer (23-5), 3:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Lincoln Christian-Malcolm winner vs. St. Paul-Wahoo winner, 9 a.m.

Chadron-Adams Central winner vs. North Bend Central-WPB winner, 10:45 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Championship, 10:45 a.m.

At Lincoln East

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

CLASS C-2

Thursday’s Games

At Lincoln North Star

Oakland-Craig (25-1) vs. Clarkson/Leigh (20-5), 2 p.m.

Ponca (21-4) vs. Grand Island Central Catholic (17-7), 3:45 p.m.

Crofton (23-3) vs. BRLD (20-5), 7 p.m.

Hastings St. Cecilia (23-3) vs. Superior (21-3), 8:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

At Devaney Sports Center

OC-CL winner vs. Ponca-GICC winner, 7 p.m.

Crofton-BRLD winner vs. HSC-Superior winner, 8:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

At Lincoln East

Third-place game, 1 p.m.

CLASS D-1

Thursday’s Games

At Lincoln Southwest

Weeping Water (25-1) vs. Hartington CC (10-13), 9 a.m.

Maywood-Hayes Center (23-3) vs. Archbishop Bergan (14-9), 10:45 a.m.

CWC (25-1) vs. Dundy County-Stratton (18-6), 2 p.m.

Pleasanton (25-0) vs. Pender (17-11), 3:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

At Devaney Sports Center

Weeping Water-HCC winner vs. MHC-Archbishop Bergan winner, 9 a.m.

CWC-DCS winner vs. Pleasanton-Pender winner, 10:45 a.m.

Saturday’s Games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Championship, 9 a.m.

At Lincoln East

Third-place game, 11 a.m.

CLASS D-2

Thursday’s Games

At Lincoln North Star

Falls City Sacred Heart (24-3) vs. Loomis (19-6), 9 a.m.

Wynot (22-4) vs. Lawrence-Nelson (25-1), 10:45 a.m.

At Lincoln Southwest

Humphrey St. Francis (23-2) vs. Sterling (20-7), 7 p.m.

Mullen (25-1) vs. BDS (18-5), 8:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

At Devaney Sports Center

FCSH-Loomis winner vs. Wynot-LN winner, 2 p.m.

HSF-Sterling winner vs. Mullen-BDS winner, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

At Lincoln East

Third-place game, 9 a.m.

