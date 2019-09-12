Northwest put together an all-around strong performance to get a much-needed victory on Thursday.
Emily Stein limited Grand Island Central Catholic to two hits to help the Vikings blank the Crusaders 9-0 in five innings at the Veterans Complex.
That snapped a four-game losing streak by the Vikings, all to rated opponents. Three of those losses came by one run.
“I think we kind of realized that we’re a better team than the way we’ve been playing,” said Stein, who struck out six and walked two. “It was kind of a breakthrough (Wednesday). We had a great practice.
“We looked at stats and looked at scores, and it kind of hit us hard that we need to step it up before districts. We needed to get a big win, especially in a crosstown rivalry.”
Northwest (8-5) got off to just the start it wanted by generating three runs in the top of the first. Skylee Nelson had an RBI double and scored on Kenzie Palu’s single.
Palu stole home when Joley Langford intentionally got caught in a rundown between first and second. That was the first of two runs that the Vikings scored in that manner.
“If a team is willing to trade an out for a run, we’re going to take the run,” Northwest coach Jake Ritzdorf said. “If we could do that at the beginning of the game, I’d take 21 runs for 21 outs.”
GICC (8-8) never got much going offensively. The Crusaders’ best opportunity came in the top of the second when Boston Boucher led off with a double. She stole third, but Stein struck out the next three batters.
“(Stein) knows that any time we put up a number, a zero in the other half of the inning is huge,” Ritzdorf said. “Luckily our bats were rolling and we were executing some bunts. We put up a lot of numbers for her, but she turned around and put up those zeros.”
Stein said the coaching staff always has her prepared to be successful.
“We’ve scouted other teams so I know where to throw,” she said. “Our coaches’ scouting lets me know where I need to pinpoint at batters.”
GICC coach Brock Culler said: “Emily does a good job. The first part of the game, I thought our hitters were ready. Then I thought for the rest of the game, for whatever reason, we just kept guessing.”
The Crusaders didn’t enter a rivalry game with the emotion that their coach was expecting.
“Our team plays with a lot of energy, and for whatever reason, that just wasn’t there tonight,” Culler said. “It started in that (junior varsity) game. After that JV game, I didn’t really feel that our kids were ready to play tonight.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Emily or Northwest, because she’s a good pitcher and they’re a good team. But the one thing that we cannot do is not play with emotion and energy. We did that tonight. We turned the switch off. Of all the nights to do it, this is not the one you want to do it on.”
Palu, Avyn Urbanski and Maddy Cushing all finished with two hits for the Vikings. Pinch hitter Ahdriana Medrano had a two-run double on the only pitch that she saw.
“You look at Central Catholic’s schedule and they beat some good teams,” said Ritzdorf, whose team also played error-free defense. “They beat Fairbury. They were beating York and the game got rained out. They’re a good team and they’re on the right path to where they need to be at the end of the year.
“We maybe just have a couple of girls with a little more experience at this time.”
Ritzdorf said the Vikings responded well after the tough losses.
“This week has been a grind,” he said. “I’m glad we’ve got this weekend off. We deserve it. The way we fought against Beatrice, Fairbury (and) Waverly, to come out and perform the way we did tonight was huge. It was a testament to the girls. They’re great softball player, and hopefully from that tough stretch that we’ve been through now we’ll see some dividends at the end of the season.”
Northwest (8-5) 302 22—9 9 0
GICC (8-8) 000 00—0 2 2
WP—Stein. LP—Breckner. 2B—NW, Nelson, Medrano; GICC, Boucher.
