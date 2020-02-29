ELKHORN — After a strong first quarter, Northwest couldn’t keep up with Mount Michael Benedictine.
Trailing 16-11 after the first quarter, the Class B, No. 5 Knights outscored the Vikings 61-34 the rest of the way during a 72-49 to claim the B-6 district championship Saturday.
Northwest coach Chip Bahe said it was a good atmosphere at Mount Michael’s fabled bandbox gym for the Vikings to be in.
“To play in this environment and have their students do all that they do, our kids had to feel like it was a big game and it was just a fun moment for our kids to be in,” Bahe said. “Now we have to learn how to win those big games.”
For Mount, Michael, there was no heartbreak this time for Brad Bennett and the rest of the Knights junior nucleus that has comprised the starting lineup for three years. No verbal reminders of last year were needed, either.
Bennett scored 23 points and set the defensive tone by stuffing three Vikings shots in the first quarter, and all five starters got to 10 points in a game settled in the third quarter.
“Brad has been setting the tone the last week,” Mount Michael coach Derrik Spooner said. “That kid wants to win so bad, it’s contagious. We have guys on the team who want to win.”
Kaleb Brink had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Airan Lopez, Kyle Pelan and Joe Chouinard each had 10 for No. 5 Mount Michael (21-5), which got to Saturday with a 69-58 win over Wahoo — it’s first-round opponent at state.
Bahe had coached Spooner at Millard North and brought him on staff out of college. Not since he was on the Fremont Junior High eighth-grade team had Bahe been in a game in Mount Michael’s fabled bandbox gym.
Without Bahe, Spooner said, he wouldn’t be where he is in coaching.
“My dad and Coach Bahe are my role models,” Spooner said. “He gave me my first crack at coaching. He helped me. The way I acted in high school, I’d still be acting that way if it wasn’t for Coach Bahe. So I owe him a lot.”
Northwest (14-10) 16 8 9 16—49
Elkhorn MM (21-5) 11 19 19 23—72
GINW: Jed Walford 12, Parker Janky 10, Sean Juengst 8, Alex Brandt 6, Tyler Hageman 5, Colby Hayes 3, Sam Hartman 3, Michael Buhrman 2.
EMM: Brad Bennett 23, Kaleb Briink 13, Airan Lopez 10, Joe Chouinard 10, Kyle Pelan 10, Parker Hottovy 4, Joe Bruggeman 2.
