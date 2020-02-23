It’s time for Northwest and Lexington to do it again.
After the Vikings edged the Minutemen 60-57 in overtime on Thursday to close out the regular season, the teams will pair up again Monday at 7:45 p.m. at Hastings High School in the first round of the Class B, Subdistrict 7 tournament.
It will be the third meeting in 26 days, with Northwest also topping Lexington 75-58 on Jan. 30 in the Central Conference tournament semifinals.
“I think both of us knew quite a while ago that we were going to pair each other at subdistricts,” Vikings coach Chip Bahe said. “It just looked that way that Hastings was going to be the one (seed), so it’s not a shock to do eight quarters in a row or 12 in three weeks. It makes it kind of unique.
“I think both teams are competitive. It’s been competitive in the first two games. I’ll be shocked if this one isn’t a get-after-it type of game.”
Northwest (14-9) has improved as the season has gone along and has won six of its last eight games. That includes the latest meeting with Lexington (13-10), which has dropped four out of its last five.
“I thought we made big shots the other night in the second game and in general we’ve shot the ball well,” Bahe said. “I think we’re both good shooting teams. We’ve got kids that can make shots from the perimeter.
“I think it’s going to come down to making some shots and then winning the battle around the rim a little bit. I thought we did that the other night. We shot a better field-goal percentage, and it’s going to take that again.”
Top-seed Hastings (18-3) faces McCook (12-10) in Monday’s first semifinal at 6 p.m.
“It’s exciting to tell people that we’re in a subdistrict with four team above .500,” Bahe said. “McCook is 12-10, and all of us hope that we end up in that final 16 between us, Lex and McCook. It’s a real competitive one.
“With the year that Hastings has had, I imagine it’ll be a really exciting environment on Monday night and then again on Tuesday. To be lucky enough to be able to play on Tuesday would be fabulous, but we’re going to take step one on Monday.”
While the Vikings appear to be in position to advance to a district final no matter what happens in the subdistrict, much is still up in the air about where they would be seeded.
“We thought before the Lex game that we weren’t sure that we’d even stay in the top 16,” Bahe said. “I think right now we feel we could be as high as a 10 seed and as low as a 16 seed. We’re still scratching and clawing, and there’s a lot of action that will take place in the next two days before (district) seedings come out on Wednesday.
“There’s a lot of work to be done, and the ultimate goal is to play in Lincoln. I’m just proud of the kids. We’ve had a heck of a year.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Islanders face Omaha Benson
The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team will try to extend its season when it travels to Omaha Benson Monday for a first-round game in the Class A, District 3 tournament. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
The Islanders (2-19) hope to end a nine-game losing streak, which included a 49-44 home loss to Benson on Feb. 1. The Bunnies (7-13) have lost their last five games since defeating Grand Island.
The winner travels to top-seeded Omaha Westside (20-4) for Tuesday’s semifinal round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.