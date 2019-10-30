Northwest extended the longest playoff streak in school history to five seasons by going 8-1 and entering the Class B postseason as the No. 4 seed.
But this Vikings team may be entering the playoffs in a position that the previous four squads weren’t quite able to reach.
For the first time during this playoff streak, Northwest won a district title. The Vikings also have reeled off six straight wins since giving No. 2 Scottsbluff one of its two close games in an 18-13 loss on Sept. 13.
This Northwest team is entering the postseason with more momentum.
“The kids are confident,” head coach Kevin Stein said. “They’re excited to go to practice and we want to extend our season.”
To do that, the Vikings will need to avoid an upset bid by Lexington (4-5) in Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Viking Field.
“On the Saturday morning after the final game it is like Christmas for every football fan when you find out all of the matchups,” Stein said. “It’s nice for us to face a (Central) conference opponent in the playoffs in a do-or-die situation.”
The Minutemen return to the playoffs for a second consecutive year after missing out for nine straight postseasons. While Northwest is looking for its second postseason win since 1987 (the Vikings defeated Columbus two years ago), Lex hasn’t tasted any playoff success since finishing as the Class B runner up in 1997.
“They have a couple skilled kids who are very athletic and are good baseball players and basketball players and tracksters,” Stein said. “They’ve got a left-handed quarterback who can sling it to a couple nice receivers. They are also big and physical up front.”
The Minutemen average 135 yards passing and 95 yards rushing per game. That lefty QB, senior Kaleb Carpenter, is 60-for-119 for 981 yards with four touchdowns and 11 interceptions in seven games.
Northwest carries a balanced offense into the playoffs this time around. The Vikings rush for 179 yards and pass for 167.
“We need to stay diversified on offense,” Stein said. “We’ve done a great job of being able to throw the ball and run the ball.”
Northwest’s defense is coming off a strong performance during last week’s 49-13 rout of Hastings.
“Defensively we’ve got to keep our guys on the move,” Stein said. “We’re not real good when we’re stagnant.”
One of the most impressive things about Northwest’s winning streak is that the Vikings kept things rolling while being hit by a string of injuries.
“We’ve started to get healthy,” Stein said. “We had a rash of injuries from week five until week seven. Fortunately only one of them was a season-ending injury. We should be close to full strength.”
And Northwest will need it for what could be an unpredictable Class B playoff this year.
“There is a lot of parity, especially in the top 12,” Stein said. “This would be a tough bracket to fill out if it was March Madness.”
