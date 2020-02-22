Northwest didn’t get the start it wanted in Saturday’s Class B, District 4 championship game against Omaha Mercy.
But the No. 5-rated Vikings produced the result that they wanted.
Claire Caspersen, Lauren Hauser and Shanae Suttles all scored in double figures to lead Northwest to a 57-41 victory Saturday afternoon. That earned the defending state champions a return trip to the state tournament.
“It feels amazing to have all of this hard work and then to have it pay off,” said Caspersen, who had a game-high 18 points.
The nerves were there early for the Vikings (21-5) with the season on the line.
“Today I was a little nervous because it was the last time on our home court,” said Hauser, a senior who put up 14 points and 10 rebounds. “But everything worked out well, so going on I think everything should be good.”
Omaha Mercy’s press paid off early. The Monarchs (13-11) hit their first five shots — including three in transition — and saw the Vikings miss their first eight while taking an 11-4 lead.
But Northwest quickly recovered, went up 18-13 at the end of the first quarter and kept slowly extending the lead from there.
“I think once we remembered how to break pressure — very few teams have tried to press us these last two years,” Vikings coach Russ Moerer said. “It’s actually good that we had a team that gave us that press look. We were a bit rusty early, but once we figured it out we valued the basketball pretty well after that.”
The inside play of Caspersen — who went 6-for-7 in the first half — and Hauser paid off. Hauser had a putback in the first quarter and several key offensive rebounds.
“I think all of us were nervous at first,” Caspersen said. “We kind of had a rough start, but then we came back and looked like our Northwest team.”
Moerer was expecting Northwest to have success in the post.
“We knew that we would have an advantage inside with our height,” he said. “So once we got the ball inside, got some looks, I think that relaxed us. We just got back to being us, and that really helped.”
Suttles added 11 points for the Vikings. Whitney Brown had a rare off-day shooting, going 1-for-10 for six points but contributed four assists.
Northwest returns to the state tournament on March 5 with plenty of experience after winning three tough battles in Lincoln last year.
“I think we know what we’re up against and what kind of teams are going to be there and the difficulty,” Hauser said. “We’re going to have to bring it every single game. I think having last year’s experience is really good.”
Northwest knows the opportunity that lies ahead.
“I don’t want to jinx anything, but it would be pretty cool to win state for a second year in a row,” Caspersen said. “We just need to stay focused the whole time.”
Moerer said that staying in the moment and a single-minded focus on the next opponent has helped the Vikings avoid any pressure this season as a defending state champion. And now the team heads into Lincoln playing at what is probably its highest level of the season over the past two weeks.
“We’re scoring the ball pretty well and our defense has been solid all along,” Moerer said. “So going into state, you want good offense and you want good defense. I feel like we’re there.”
With the 11 days off between the Class B district finals and the start of the state tournament, Northwest will have some time to enjoy its success.
“It’s been a couple months of really hard work for these girls, and it’s so nice to see the reward to earn the chance to go back to Lincoln,” Moerer said.
