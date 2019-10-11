YORK — Wins like Northwest’s 28-7 win over York on Friday start on Monday Viking quarterback Rans Sanders said.
“Everybody on our team is pushing each other,” said Sanders after his four touchdown night. “Offense, defense and the guys on scout team are giving us a great look.
“It takes everybody.”
On Friday, the Class B, fourth-ranked Vikings allowed York’s Wyatt Collingham to return the opening kick 88 yards for a touchdown and then punted on their first offensive possession.
But, after that they were in full control.
“We didn’t have much flow the first half,” Viking coach Kevin Stein said. “They held the ball and did a really good job on us and just chunked away at us. It was an odd first half.”
Indeed, Northwest tied it on its second possession when Sanders hit Sean Juengst on a 15-yard pass. But York played keep away and kept the ball almost eight minutes and then buried the Vikings at their own 2 with 5:41 left before half.
Then Sanders changed the game.
On third and 10, he ran a counter to the 23 and a face mask added 15 yards. Then, he passed to Tyler Hageman for 42 yards to the 21. Four plays later, he connected with Hageman for a 14-yard score on fourth down and a 14-7 halftime lead.
“The line did a great job all night,” Sanders said. “We got in our tempo a little bit.”
Sanders, who ran for 66 yards and passed for 159, added a 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and threw to Riley Anderson for a 16-yard score in the fourth quarter.
It was the Vikings first win over York since 2001 as they moved to 6-1 on the season. The Dukes (2-5) lost their first straight and managed just 134 yards of offense.
“York does a great job with misdirection,” Stein said. “We did OK, not great, at the point of attack. But, we survived and kept them out of the end zone.”
The Vikings play their last regular season home game next week when they host Crete.
