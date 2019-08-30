There was no place like home for the Northwest boys cross country team.
Not only did Viking teammates Trevor Fisher and Caleb Harb go 1-2, but Northwest medaled seven runners during the boys race at the Northwest Invitational Friday at Northwest High School.
Fisher claimed the boys title in 12:47.33, while Harb was second at 12:55.70. That helped the Vikings claim the team crown with 13 points, while Aurora would have been second with 41.
With the meet running 4K instead of a 5K, the Vikings were in a pack from almost start to finish. Fisher said that was fun to be a part of during the meet.
“We have such a close bond. We’ve just been working hard and pushing each other everyday,” Fisher said. “I think that’s why we started so well. It was fun to have the home crowd cheering us on.”
Colby Hayes was fourth (13:09.90), while Caden Keller took sixth (13:14.48), John Campbell seventh (13:15.03), AJ Warner eighth (13:15.41) and Payton King 10th (13:24.93).
All that impressed coach Joel Hope.
“For us to watch our kids not only start but to finish as well as we did was awesome to watch,” Hope said.
A bunch of the Vikings took turns with the lead. Campbell, Fisher and Harb were the leaders for most of the race. Fisher took the overall lead at about the halfway point of the race and slowly started to increase the lead.
Fisher said the strategy was for Northwest to be in the front part of the race as much as possible.
“Coach told us that if we wanted to compete in races and win them, we need to get out from the get go and that’s what we did,” Fisher said.
Fisher said he felt relaxed during the race, mostly because he felt he was putting pressure on himself in the past.
“It’s been a while since I felt that good in a race,” Fisher said. “My legs just felt heavy in the past few years. But so far during the summer and during the first few weeks of practice, I’ve been feeling a little better. I felt a lot more relaxed this year than I’ve been.”
Hope said the Vikings starting the season this well should do nothing but bring confidence for the rest of the season.
“Trevor and Caleb both had fantastic summers in their training and it showed. They are great leaders. They gave it all,” Hope said. “Overall this is how we want to start the season. We’re a hungry team that wants to compete at the state meet at the end of the season. Hopefully we can keep this train rolling.”
The girls race was a little closer. Even though Grace Reiman had the lead for most of the race, the Adams Central senior still had to hold on to capture the title for the second-straight season.
Reiman won in 15:20.67, followed by Aurora’s Kyla Carlson, who ran a 15:22.26. Centura’s Caitlin States wasn’t far behind, as she took third at 15:23.34. Aurora won the girls title with 26 points, while Northwest was second with 29.
Reiman said she knew there were runners close to her.
“I was running with a pack for most of the race and felt a lot of pressure,” she said. “I could hear them running right behind me during the race.”
Reiman said the victory brings some confidence to her, especially after not being able to finish her track season. She strained her sartorius in her left leg during the middle part of the season and didn’t compete for the rest of the year.
“Because of the injury, I didn’t put in as many miles as I did last year and I didn’t get to run until June,” she said. “If anything, it helps my mental toughness and my confidence.”
The Northwest girls had two medalists. Neelie Dorsey came in fifth (15:55.61) and Lexie Lilienthal was seventh (16:12.87).
Grand Island Central Catholic had two medalists as well. Raegan Gellatly was sixth (16:05.98) and Grace Herbek was 10th (16:33.61).