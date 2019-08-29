The Northwest boys cross country team hopes to end a 10-year drought.
The Vikings have not qualified for the state cross country meet since 2009.
Northwest coach Joel Hope said they have a chance to do that this season as the Vikings return six letterwinners, five of whom are seniors, for the upcoming season.
“I think the boys are hungry this season,” Hope said. “We finished fourth in the district last year and we were disappointed by that. They had a great summer and I think they are ready to go.”
Caleb Harb is the lone returning state qualifier, while seniors Trevor Fisher, Colby Hayes, AJ Warner and John Campbell come back as well as junior Payton King.
Hope said a majority of the Vikings have a little state experience as Harb qualified in the 1,600 and was a member of the 3,200 relay team with Warner. He added that they have success from the boys track team that was successful in a numerous meets last spring.
“A lot of those guys had great track seasons last year,” Hope said. “I look for that to carry over into this year. Plus they are all great leaders, especially the five seniors.”
The girls return four letterwinners. Megan Freeman was four seconds away from being a state qualifier last year. Mya Eriksen and Madeline Krolikowski, the only senior, also return.
Hope said he’s excited to see what they can do, as well as freshmen Lexi Lilienthal and Neelie Dorsey.
“The girls will be young but I think they will gain a lot of experience this year,” Hope said. “We have some freshmen that will contribute for us.”
The Vikings will open the season with its home invitational at 4 p.m. Friday at Northwest High School.