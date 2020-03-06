LINCOLN – North Bend Central went 1-for-15 from the floor in the second half of Friday’s Class C-1 state tournament semifinal against Adams Central.
And the Tigers are heading to the championship game.
No. 2-rated North Bend Central can thank its 18-for-24 performance from the free throw line. The Tigers went 11-for-12 from there in the fourth quarter to seal a 39-31 victory over the No. 7 Patriots at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We were struggling in there,” said Tigers coach Aaron Sterup about his team’s shooting from the floor. “They kind of packed it in, and we were trying to get the ball inside. We weren’t getting very good shots. They played tough defense, and they were checking us out and giving us one shot.
“Luckily, we got some free throws, and we’re certainly not known for making free throws. But the last two days, they’ve shot really well. That bailed us out. That kept us a comfortable enough lead that we weren’t scrambling.”
Adams Central (17-11) fell behind by 10 midway through the third quarter, but used a 7-0 run to close to within 28-25 entering the final period.
“We told our girls as long as you give yourselves an opportunity in the fourth quarter, and I thought we did that even getting back to five there before they hit some free throws late down the stretch,” Patriots coach Evan Smith said. “We gave ourselves some opportunities. Unfortunately, we came up a little short, but that’s a part of it.”
North Bend Central (26-2) went 0-for-5 from the floor in the fourth but that game-clinching 11-for-12 from the line.
Adams Central was held to a 1-for-10 performance in 3-pointers for the game and only scored four unanswered points two other times in addition to the third-quarter run.
“I thought North Bend did a good job defensively,” Smith said. “We knew coming in that that’s something they hang their hat on. I thought they did a good job bottling us up inside.
“Early on we weren’t able to hit shots, so that was a big part of the first half. Then we were able to get downhill a little more in the second half, but they hit like 17 free throws by the end of the game. They hit shots and we didn’t. We battled hard and it wasn’t enough.”
Sterup said he knew a strong defensive effort would be needed to send the Tigers to their first championship game since winning C-1 in 2001.
“We knew that they could shoot,” he said. “We were told by several people and (saw) by watching film that they can shoot if you leave them open.
“We really said we’ve got to get out on shooters. We gave up a couple of drives because of it, but we felt like if we could keep their shooters from knocking down shots we’d have a good shot, and I think we frustrated them a little bit.”
North Bend Central was led by the trio of Emanuel sisters, who combined for 28 points. Sophomore Sydney had a game-high 13 points and was 9-for-10 from the line. Freshman Kaitlyn added eight points and senior Lauren chipped in seven.
Jessica Babcock topped Adams Central with 11 points. Rachel Gooden added nine points and 11 rebounds.
Adams Central faces St. Paul in Saturday’s 3 p.m. consolation game at Lincoln East. The Patriots fell to the Wildcats 53-39 in the regular season.
“A lot people talk about how maybe they don’t want to play that game,” Smith said. “We want to send our seniors out on the right note, and our girls just talking in the locker room are ready to go. We want to give St. Paul our best shot and see what happens.”
