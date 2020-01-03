Just when it appeared Gothenburg was on the verge of giving Northwest a serious challenge, Whitney Brown and Lauren Hauser provided a long-ranged response for the Vikings.
Brown knocked down five 3-pointers and Hauser hit three treys of her own as Class B No. 2-rated (Omaha World-Herald) Northwest (7-2) recovered from a second-quarter deficit to post a 49-34 victory over the C-1 No. 6 Swedes Friday night at Rosencrants Gymnasium.
After missing her first five shots from the floor, Brown scored 11 second-quarter points on her way to a game-high 21 to go with nine rebounds and three assists. The 5-foot-8 senior guard finished 5 of 13 from 3-point range, including a triple to cap an 8-0 run that put the Vikings ahead 45-26 with 4:07 to play.
“That’s some of the pressure that’s on Whit because she is so good and the other girls kind of look for her to get us off to a fast start,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “That’s the burden of being awesome. Once Whit got going, you could just kind of see that things were starting to go our way.”
Hauser, a 5-10 senior, scored eight of her 17 points in the third quarter and finished 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Brown was credited with the assist on all three of Hauser’s 3-pointers.
“We might have had Whitney a little out of rhythm early — she missed some shots that she usually makes — and we boarded pretty good,” Gothenburg coach Brent Streeter said. “But once she started feeling it, it just seemed like the frenzy started and everyone started knocking shots down for them.”
After a 6-0 start to the season, Streeter said the Swedes were still smarting from a 62-33 loss at Grand Island Central Catholic on Dec. 27 and were eager for a better showing.
“I thought we came out and provided a gutsy challenge to a very good Northwest team,” Streeter said. “We weren’t very happy with our play at the holiday tournament here in Grand Island a few days ago, so we wanted to get that fixed. We gave a good effort.”
Chiara Richeson scored 13 points to lead Gothenburg (6-2), which shot 30.8% (12 of 39) from the field. A 3-pointer by Kynlee Strauser gave the Swedes a 16-15 lead with 2:24 to play in the second quarter.
“We weren’t great, defensively, early — which is a little out of character for us,” Moerer said. “Once we got that fixed, we played much better, defensively, started rebounding better and took control of the game on that end.
“Our offensive execution was not bad all night. We had open looks and those shots will fall for us — we just have to keep shooting. We feel like if our defense is good and our execution is sharp, good things are going to happen for us, eventually.”
Northwest was able to pull away despite shooting 33.3% (17 of 51) from the floor. The Vikings were 8 of 25 from 3-point range.
“Through the first stretch of games, we have been good defensively every night out — that’s our calling card,” Moerer said. “Our offensive execution, by a large has been very good. The one area that we have to keep grinding at is shooting the basketball.
“As a team, we’re shooting 75% from the free-throw line, which is really good, so we know that our shot mechanics are good. We just have to be confident and keep shooting.”
Northwest 49, Gothenburg 34
GOTHENBURG (6-2)
Chiara Richeson 4-5 4-7 13, Amya Bliven 0-3 0-0 0, Kynlee Strauser 2-10 1-2 6, Annica Harm 3-9 0-3 7, Alexis Bliven 1-7 1-2 3, Avery Streeter 0-2 0-0 0, Neligh Andersen 0-0 0-0 0, Marley Kennicutt 0-1 0-0 0, Ellarey Harm 2-2 0-0 5, Emily Cornwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-39 6-14 34.
NORTHWEST (7-2)
Whitney Brown 7-19 2-6 21, Claire Caspersen 3-7 0-0 6, Lauren Hauser 5-6 4-6 17, Shanae Suttles 2-7 1-2 5, Skylee Nelson 0-8 0-0 0, Adriana Esquivel 0-0 0-0 0, Ellie Apfel 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Julesgard 0-1 0-0 0, Mackenzie Palu 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Paul 0-0 0-0 0, Macey Bosard 0-1 0-0 0, Reba Mader 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 7-14 49.
Gothenburg 8 8 7 11—34
Northwest 10 13 13 13—49
3-point goals—Gothenburg 4-14 (Richeson 1-1, Am.Bliven 0-2, Strauser 1-2, A.Harm 1-2, Al.Bliven 0-4, Streeter 0-1, Kennicutt 0-1, E.Harm 1-1), Northwest 8-25 (Brown 5-13, Hauser 3-4, Suttles 0-3, Nelson 0-4, Julesgard 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Gothenburg 31 (Strauser 6), Northwest 39 (Brown 9). Assists—Gothenburg 6 (Kennicutt 2), Northwest 11 (Brown 3, Suttles 3, Nelson 3). Turnovers—Gothenburg 14, Northwest 12. Total fouls—Gothenburg 14, Northwest 14. Technicals—None. A—NA.
BOYS
Northwest 73, Gothenburg 32
Northwest coach Chip Bahe got just the start he was looking for Friday night as his Vikings opened the game with a 20-3 run and carried on for a 73-32 home victory over Gothenburg.
Alex Brandt scored eight first-quarter points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Sean Juengst had seven points as Northwest (4-4) led 25-6 after the first quarter and 42-14 at halftime. Colby Hayes fueled the Vikings in the second quarter, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points in the frame.
“It was a good job by us of socking them in the mouth early,” Bahe said. “We’ve had good practices, recently, so that didn’t surprise me. Now, we just have to start stringing good games together, which is something that we didn’t do before Christmas.
“That’s going to be a big key for us the rest of the way.”
Hayes led four Vikings in double figures with 15 points. Brandt and Juengst finished with 11 points apiece and Tyler Hageman added 10 points for Northwest, which recorded 16 assists, led by Park Janky’s six.
“We shared the ball well tonight,” Bahe said. “We had some nice runs on them and when we made those 10- or 12-point movements, came from three, four and even five different guys contributing.
“That’s a tribute to the guys and they’ve done a good job of that. It was a fun night.”
Northwest also turned in a solid defensive performance. Gothenburg (1-8) was limited to 9 of 32 shooting (28.1%) from the floor and the Vikings enjoyed a 39-22 rebounding advantage. No Swede reached double figures in scoring.
The win gives Northwest back-to-back victories for the first time this season heading into Saturday night’s home contest against Aurora.
“We’re ready to settle into January and just play some basketball now,” Bahe said. “Truly, getting healthier as a team and practicing well has been good for us. You could see that tonight.”
Northwest 73, Gothenburg 32
GOTHENBURG (1-8)
Owen Geiken 1-1 1-1 3, Tyler Whiting 0-5 2-3 2, Brody Steinike 3-8 1-2 8, Wes Geiken 2-4 3-4 7, Mason Mendell 0-1 0-0 0, Wes Jinks 1-2 2-2 4, Jordan Rossell 1-3 0-0 3, Maguire Bartlett 1-3 1-2 3, Tucker Wyatt 0-2 0-0 0, Jake Scherer 0-1 0-1 0, Matt Shea 0-0 0-0 0, Bronson Long 0-0 2-2 2, Landon Platter 0-1 0-0 0, Bryce Ryker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-32 12-17 32.
NORTHWEST (4-4)
Parker Janky 2-5 2-2 6, Colby Hayes 6-13 0-0 15, Tyler Hageman 3-6 4-4 10, Alex Brandt 4-8 0-0 11, Sean Juengst 5-7 0-0 11, Michael Burhman 1-4 0-2 2, Sam Hartman 3-5 0-1 6, Riley Anderson 4-9 0-0 9, Isaiah Winton 0-2 1-2 1, Wyatt Jensen 1-2 0-0 2, Jacob Mosely 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Garrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 7-11 73.
Gothenburg 6 8 10 8—32
Northwest 25 17 19 12—73
3-point goals—Gothenburg 2-18 (Whiting 0-3, Steinike 1-3, Geiken 0-1, Mendell 0-1, Rossell 1-3, Bartlett 0-2, Wyatt 0-2, Scherer 0-1, Platter 0-1, Ryker 0-1), Northwest 8-28 (Janky 0-3, Hayes 3-9, Brandt 3-7, Juengst 1-2, Burhman 0-1, Anderson 1-5, Jensen 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Gothenburg 22 (Steinike 8), Northwest 39 (Juengst 7). Assists—Gothenburg 5 (Geiken 2), Northwest 16 (Janky 6). Turnovers—Gothenburg 20, Northwest 7. Total fouls—Gothenburg 9, Northwest 16. Technicals—None. A—NA.
