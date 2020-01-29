HASTINGS -- Hastings College didn’t have an answer for Morningside’s Tyler Borchers.
The 6-foot-7 senior, who entered the night averaging 20.9 points per game, had 21 points in the first half alone and finished with a game- and career-high 37 points to go along with 13 rebounds in the NAIA Div. II No. 1-ranked Mustangs’ 81-70 victory over the Broncos.
“You have to credit Borchers,” Hastings College coach Bill Gavers said. “He’s just so big and tough to deal with inside. And if you double him, they have guys that can shoot it so that makes it tough. And he can split you in there. He’s just so strong inside. He kind of makes their offense go.”
The Broncos (13-11, 6-8), who entered the night with a four-game winning streak, hung close in the first half and trailed just 37-32 at the break.
But Morningside (23-0, 15-0) broke things open with a 15-2 run early in the second half.
“You got to get Borchers out of the paint,” Gavers said. “He was just sitting back in the lane, so we told Zach (Kitten) he had to take that shot (from outside). We started running some handoffs and some ball screen stuff and I thought it was pretty effective.”
The Broncos hung in, but never got the deficit back to single digits. Hastings College had four players in double figures, led by Kitten with 15 points. Logan Cale added 14 points, Brendan Lipovsky 11 and Mason Hiemstra 10.
The Broncos will host Northwestern (Iowa) on Saturday. Gavers hopes to have senior starter Bart Hiscock back for that game. Hiscock missed his second straight game Wednesday due to illness.
Gaves said Hiscock wanted to play against Morningside and said he could go a couple of minutes if needed, but Gavers wants him back fully healthy on Saturday.
“For us it’s important to flush this really fast,” Gavers said of the loss. “We have to get back, have two good days of practice and get ready for Saturday.”
