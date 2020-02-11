COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Nebraska had no business — not after that loss to Iowa, not without a starter on the road — to be in a fight with No. 9 Maryland.
But logic be damned, the Huskers had a chance to beat a top 10-team Tuesday night for the first time since No Sit Sunday. But Cam Mack’s potential game-winner was blocked with three seconds left by 6-foot-10 Jalen Smith, and the 45-point second half and 14-point comeback fell just short.
Nebraska was in it despite a 7 for 33 3-point shooting performance, the third-worst on the year, and without Dachon Burke, who watched the game from Lincoln with the flu.
“If we shot the ball the way we normally do, I think we find a way to win that game,” coach Fred Hoiberg said on the radio after the loss. “But we competed all the way.”
Haanif Cheatham was a game-time decision, but he played through a calf injury and scored a team-high 20 points, including two and-ones late in the second to claw NU back in. Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 15 with three 3-pointers. Matej Kavas added 11 off the bench.
Cam Mack scored just four points and was 1 for 10 from the floor but ignited the Husker comeback with eight assists.
Smith finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Eric Ayala hit four 3-pointers with 16 points.
Nebraska was dreadful in the first half, making 9 of 33 shots and clanking 17 misses from behind the arc. Maryland got to the line 18 times in the first 20 minutes, made 14 and led by 13.
But 12-2 Husker run midway through the second half changed the game from a blowout to a thriller. Kavas and Cheatham hit 3-pointers, then Thorbjarnarson and Green found the lane in translation, which forced 56-54 and a Mark Turgeon timeout.
“I was really proud of how they went out and stayed together,” Hoiberg said. “There was a lot of positivity and talking in the locker room at halftime. And then we went out and played maybe as good of a half as we have all season.”
Maryland responded with an 8-0 run on two Ayala 3-pointers, but NU whittled that back down to a four-point game with two minutes left.
Kevin Cross, who recorded his first start, hit his first 3-pointer of the night for 71-67 with 37 seconds left. Freshman Akol Arop then turned Maryland over in the backcourt, Cheatham scooped up the loose ball, drew a foul and went to the free-throw line. He knocked in one for a one-score game.
Mack made two free throws after Turgeon chose to foul up three.
Then Anthony Cowan missed the front end of another one-and-one, putting the ball in Mack’s hands with 12 seconds left. He raced the length of the floor, wiggled in the line and tried to wrap his shot through the Maryland trees, but Smith rotated from help side and swatted the ball away just enough for the Terps to recover the rebound, and secure the win.
“I thought Cam made a phenomenal, explosive move, but unfortunately (Jalen) Smith made a heck of a play on it,” Hoiberg said.
The loss is Nebraska’s ninth straight, but for the third time this season, a small, young Husker team took a Big Ten contender to the brink. First Indiana, then Rutgers, now Maryland.
And for a team looking for any silver lining, that 73-70 final score glistens.
“I told the guys how proud I am of them,” Hoiberg said. “We’ve had some stretches where we’re playing really well, and it’s certainly something to build on and hopefully we can get over the hump on one of these and get on a little run.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.