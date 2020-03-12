LINCOLN – Class D-1 No. 1-rated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family rained 3-pointers down on No. 7 Fullerton during the third quarter of a state tournament quarterfinal Thursday at Lincoln East.
The Bulldogs went 6-for-9 from beyond the arc in that period to extend a five-point halftime lead to 19 and went on to pick up a 71-53 victory.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Joe Hesse, who picked up his 100th career win, said the Bulldogs were able to counter Fullerton’s 2-3 and 3-2 zones.
Against the 2-3, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family used two high posts and then would kick the ball to the corner for a three. Against the 3-2, the Bulldogs (25-3) flooded the post with three players.
“Pick your poison – do you give up a post touch or a corner three?” Hesse said. “(We) tried to make it difficult, whatever they were giving us.”
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family finished 12-for-27 on 3-pointers with four players connecting.
“They’re a great team – tall, long, can shoot the ball,” Fullerton coach Richard Plumbtree said. “Give them credit. We gave them everything we had. We had a little foul trouble. If we didn’t have foul trouble, it might have been a little different. The kids fought hard.”
Bret Hanis led the Bulldogs with 21 points and three 3-pointers. Tyler Sjuts added 15 points, Jason Sjuts had 12 and Jacob Sjuts chipped in 11.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family found itself down 9-3 early but outscored the Warriors 28-17 over the rest of the first half.
“We started that game, and it was about the worst start we’ve had,” Hesse said. “Somebody told me we had nine turnovers in the first half, and that’s just weird for us. We rarely get over 15 (in a game). Our guys are usually good about taking care of the ball.
“Instead of turning it over, we got some shots up. We have some great shooters, and those guys started knocking some down.”
Fullerton’s 31-26 deficit could have been different, but the Warriors went 0-for-6 from the free-throw line before halftime. They missed the front end of two 1-and-1s.
“Our free throws, if we knock them down in the first half it’s a different ballgame at halftime,” Plumbtree said. “The kids have a different mindset going into halftime.
“But they never gave up. We were down 18, 19 points at one time and fought back to within 10 when we had a key turnover. But they kept their heads up and stayed aggressive.”
Fullerton (19-6) was led by Jordan Maxfield’s 16 points. His barrage of four 3-pointers helped the Warriors hang in the game before a Cole Horacek basket made it 63-53 with 1:47 remaining.
Horacek, Isaac Gleason and Brandon Rasmussen all finished with 10 points.
Plumbtree said the six seniors had a great career and helped Fullerton qualify for three straight state tournaments.
“The seniors are a great bunch of guys,” he said. “And the juniors stepping up and playing with them, it’s been fun.”
Hesse left happy that the defending state champion Bulldogs got a win.
“I didn’t tell (the players) all week, but I thought we had one of the worst draws of the top three or four seeds,” he said. “Fullerton is no joke. They’re tough – good athletes, good basketball players. If we played them 10 times, I don’t know that we get them all 10. They’re good.”
