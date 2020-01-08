HASTINGS — A spurt at the end of the first half provided NAIA No. 4 Hastings College with the cushion it needed to upset No. 1 Concordia 66-59 Wednesday night before a standing-room only crowd at Hastings College.
With 5:31 left in the half, Kaitlyn Schmit fired a 3-pointer and was fouled. The ball swished through the net and Schmit had the chance for a four-point play.
Schmit connected on the free throw to give the Broncos a 33-31 lead.
Less than two minutes later, Schmit hit another 3-pointer to up the lead to 36-31. The Broncos never trailed after that.
“They got in a little bit of foul trouble, and we were going to try and maybe get Gabby (Grasso) and Shandra (Farmer) out at that point to save some minutes, but we thought if we could make a run at it before half that would be good for us,” Hastings College coach Jina Douglas said. “Kaitlin hit some big shots.”
Grasso led the Broncos with 15 points. Sophia Pankrazt added 14 and Schmit had 12. Farmer, the team’s leading scorer on the season, had just nine points on 3-of-12 shooting from the field, but had five assists for the game.
“I’ve been thinking about this game for a few days,” Farmer said. “I think we all have. You always anticipate a tough, really fast, exhausting game.”
The Broncos are now 18-0 and 10-0 in GPAC play. It’s their best record ever to start a season. Concordia fell to 14-2 and 9-1.
The Broncos held a 42-31 lead at the half. They upped that to 54-37 on a basket by Dawson Knode midway through the third quarter.
Hastings College still led 60-49 when Farmer drove in for a shot with 5:46 left in the game. The senior was fouled and came away limping.
Taylor Beacom was inserted into the lineup to shoot the free throws. The sophomore made both shots for a 62-49 lead.
But with Farmer out, the Broncos struggled a bit against the Concordia press. The Bulldogs scored six straight points to cut the deficit to 62-55 before Farmer got back into the game with 3:16 left.
Farmer, a senior from Hastings St. Cecilia, said she had cramps in her lower leg.
“I don’t know how that happened, but I saw there’s about three and a half minutes left and I’m like, ‘I’m good, I’m going in,”’ Farmer said.
The Broncos didn’t hit a field goal in the final six minutes of play, but they made enough free throws to hold on.
Concordia got to within 64-59 on a basket by Taylor Farrell with 1:03 remaining. The Bulldogs had a chance to get even closer, but a jumper bounced off the rim and the Broncos pulled down the rebound.
Farmer hit two free throws with 25 seconds left to put the game away.
“We made it a little more interesting than we wanted down the stretch,” Douglas said. “We had some turnovers and they started pressing us again and we didn’t handle it very well.”
Hastings College had just six turnovers in the first half but had 11 against the Concordia pressure in the second half.
“They weren’t doing exactly what we thought they were going to do and they kind of played in between everything and made us doubt all our passes,” Farmer said.
Douglas said it was a relief to get past this game.
“A little bit, because we hadn’t beaten Concordia in a long time,” Douglas said. “It’s nice to finally get a win against them.”
The Broncos are off this weekend and return to play Wednesday at Midland University.
“There’s still a lot of season left and there’s a lot of big games,” Douglas said.
Hastings College 66, Concordia 59
CONCORDIA (14-2)
Duvel 3-9 2-4 8, Lammers 5-15 0-4 11, Sibbel 1-6 0-0 2, Koepke 0-0 0-0 0, Barry 6-14 5-8 17, Fahey 1-1 0-0 3, Cornell 0-0 2-2 2, Helman 2-3 0-0 6, Higgins 1-4 0-0 3, Farrell 2-2 0-0 4, Pauli 0-2 0-2 0, Schuette 1-3 1-1 3, Aslesen 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 22-60 10-23 59.
HASTINGS COLLEGE (18-0)
Grasso 5-10 5-5 15, Grenfell 3-4 0-0 6, Farmer 3-12 2-2 9, Schmit 3-8 3-7 12, Pankratz 6-11 3-7 12, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Beacom 1-4 2-2 4, Zadina 0-0 0-0 0, Hale 0-0 0-0 0, Knode 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 24-54 13-20 66.
Concordia 20 11 12 16 — 59
Hastings College 23 19 14 10 — 66
3-point goals — Concordia 5-17 (Helman 2-2,. Fahey 1-1, Higgins 1-3, Lammers 1-4, Aslesen 0-1, Duvel 0-1, Barry 0-1, Schutte 0-2, Sibbel 0-2). Hastings College 5-16 (Schmit 3-5, Farmer 1-4, Pandratz 1-4, Smith 0-1, Beacom 0-2). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Concordia 37 (Lammers 10). Hastings College 29 (Grasso 7). Assists — Concordia 8 (Barry 2, Helman 2). Hastings College 11 (Farmer 5). Technical fouls — None.
n men’s basketball
Concordia 83,
Hastings College 62
Hastings College coach Bill Gavers had a long talk with his team following an 83-62 loss to Concordia.
Gavers was not happy with the effort he saw from his players.
“We’ll watch the film tomorrow and we’ll see things we have to fix right now,” Gavers said. “That’s not something we can put off. We don’t play for a week, but we need to get back in the gym, we need to get back to the film.”
Concordia won its fifth straight game to improve to 12-5 overall and 5-4 in GPAC play. Hastings College fell to 9-10 and 2-7.
The Bulldogs were led by Carter Kent with 15 points. Brevin Sloup had 15 and Grand Island Senior High graduate Tanner Shuck added 13.
Zach Kitten had 15 for Hastings College. Bart Hiscock had 14 and Ryan Ierna 13.
The Broncos made just 2-of-20 3-point attempts, but Gavers said that stats didn’t really matter in this game.
“It was all about effort,” Gavers said. “We have 11 conference games and we’re fighting for our conference life. We’ve got to come out swinging and we didn’t tonight. They punched us in the face and we did not respond that way that a champion should respond.”
Concordia 83, Hastings College 62
CONCORDIA (12-5)
Holt 5-7 102 11, Sloup 6-13 2-5 15, Kent 6-12 4-4 17, Wiersema 1-4 0-0 2, Shuck 5-9 1-1 13, Scarpelli 4-11 0-0 10, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Wilke 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-5 0-0 6, Uher 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0 Andjei 3-3 1-1 7. Totals 33-67 7-7 83.
HASTINGS COLLEGE (9-10)
Hiscock 5012 404 14, Chamberlain 1-5 0-0 3, Kitten 5-8 5-9 15, Hiemstra 3-5 2-4 8, Cale 0-2 0-0 0, Gansebom 1-6 0-0 2, Lipovsky 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Ierna 5-6 3-5 13, Adelung 0-0 0-0 0, Meyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 14-25 62.
Half — Concordia 39, Hastings College 27. 3-point goals — Concordia 10-28 (Shuck 2-4, Sloup 2-5, Scarpelli 2-5, Smith 2-5, Holt 103, Kent 1-3, Uher 0-1). Hastings College 2-20 (Johnson 103, Chamberlain 1-4, Heimstra 0-1, Cale 0-1, Hiscock 0-4, Gansebom 0-4). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Concordia 38 (Sloup 9). Hastings College 32 (Hiemstra 7). Assists — Concordia 16 (Sloup 6). Hastings College 11 (Hiemstra 4). Total fouls — Concordia 19, Hastings College 10. Technicals — None.
