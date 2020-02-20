OMAHA – To say that Nebraska Christian teammates Elijah Green and Carl Mundt were motivated for this year’s state tournament would be an understatement.
The two Eagles lost their first matches of last year’s tournament. They managed to fight back and take third in their weight classes.
One year later, Green (No. 4 at 152 pounds) and Mundt (No. 1 at 195) dominated their way into their Class D semifinal matches after Thursday’s action at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Top-ranked Plainview (NEwrestle.com) leads the team race with 60 points, 17 more than No. 2 Mullen.
Green dominated No. 2 Will Gunning of Plainview 16-5, while Mundt pinned Colton Thiele of Summerland in 0:25.
Those performances didn’t surprise Eagle coach Terry Elge.
“They’ve been hungry all season for this,” Elge said. “We are excited for them both. Their level has just stepped up tremendously this season.”
Green didn’t waste any time in getting the first takedown with 0:46 left of the first period, then got Gunning on his back for two nearfall points for a 4-0 advantage. That lead only grew to 14-0 in the third period.
Green said he wasn’t surprised that he dominated Gunning the way he did.
“I put in all the training and worked hard on my technique,” he said. “I was just ready to get out there and wrestle.”
Mundt scored the first takedown nine second into his match and got the pin right away.
Elge talked about what makes the two wrestlers the way they are.
“Carl is such a technician. He’s just smooth and has all moves down,” Elge said. “The guy came in for a shot but he downblocked the shot and was able to lock a cradle in and get the pin. He’s just a force.
“Elijah is also smooth and fast. When he gets his game on, he’s confident and it showed.”
Green takes on No. 3 Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale in the 152 semifinals, while Mundt battles No. 6 Wyatt Haverluck of Meridian.
“I’m sure both kids will be ready for tomorrow,” Elge said.
The area will be well represented in the Class D semifinals Friday night, including an area matchup at 182 pounds with top-ranked Corey Dawe of Burwell and No. 4 Kolby Larsen of Ansley-Litchfield.
Corey scored a 15-4 major decision over Riley Kessler of Mullen, while Larson posted a 9-5 win over Cash Meier of Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Both will have teammates joining them Friday night.
For Burwell, No. 4 Tate Phillips earned a spot in the 120 semifinals after pinning No. 5 Thomas Klemesrud of North Central. He takes on No. 2 Teven Marshall of Mullen.
Ansley-Litchfield also got Blake Racicky, who is No. 2 at 160, in the semis after he pinned No. 4 Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge in 2:47. He battles with No. 3 Jackson Fuelner of Thayer Central.
High Plains got a pair of wrestlers into the semifinals with Garrett Parsons (unranked at 160) and Dylan Soule (No. 1 at 170). Parsons scored a takedown with seven seconds left to defeat Chet Wichmann of Palmer, while Soule recorded his 150th victory by pinning Gavin White of Sutherland in 1:28. Parsons has No. 7 Reece Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford, while Soule takes on No. 3 Issiah Borgmann of Stanton.
Twin Loup put two in Friday night semifinals as well with Nolan Osborn (unranked at 106) and Colby Coons (No. 1 at 152). Osborn earned a 12-2 major decision over Blake Devitt of Hitchcock County, while Coons pinned No. 8 Jason Burch of Weeping Water. Osborn has top-ranked Eli Lanham of Plainview while Coons takes on No. 6 Brett Tryon of Southwest.
Shelton’s Jesse Sauceda earned a spot in the 113-pound semifinals after a 5-3 win over No. 7 Zack Hartl of Elkhorn Valley. The No. 2-rated Sauceda takes on unranked Eli Paxton of Mullen.
Kenesaw freshman Nickolas Kuehn made the semifinals at 120 after scoring a 5-3 sudden victory over Tristan Smith. The No. 7 Kuehn battles top-ranked Cyrus Wells of Anselmo-Merna.
Central Valley’s Shaye Wood, a returning state champion, earned a spot into the 126 semifinals after an 11-0 victory over Thayer Central’s Brenner McLaughlin. The No. 3 rated Wood has No. 7 Connor Wells of Anselmo-Merna.
Palmer’s Ruger Reimers is in the 132 semifinals after a 1-0 win over Elm Creek’s Carson Gruntorad. The No. 2-rated Reimers has No. 3 Ryan Payne of Centennial in his semifinal match.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.