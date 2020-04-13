Marissa Black had a good reason for wanting to claim Mr. Tickle.
Black had a horse named Pain and Misery who finished second in the Pump & Pantry-Bosselman/Gus Fonner Stakes a year ago.
“It was kind of crazy,” Black said. “We ran second in the Bosselman last year with Pain and Misery, and Mr. Tickle outran Pain and Misery at Oaklawn Park last year. They were in a $20,000 claimer together. And so when I saw that and they dropped him, he was coming from Ellis Park where he ran in a (starter allowance).”
Mr. Tickle’s connections did drop him way down to a $5,000 claiming race, and Black was ready.
“When they dropped him to $5,000 at Remington, I saw he outran Pain and Misery and I thought, ‘I’ve got to have him,’” Black said.
And she got him.
“Mr. Tickle is probably one of the best claims I’ve ever made,” Black said. “I was in a 10-way shake for him opening weekend at Remington Park, and I was lucky enough to get him and I’ve been able to win continuously with him. He’s a phenomenal animal.”
Mr. Tickle raced for the first time at Fonner on April 1 when he came charging down the stretch to win the mile race over stablemate Blue Harbor.
Now Mr. Tickle, a 6-year-old Kentucky-bred son of Street Sense and Rasindy, has won eight of his last 10 starts. That includes a run of six of seven since Black claimed him.
The one loss came to Blue Harbor.
“I took him down to Texas and a horse by the name of Blue Harbor outran him,” Black said. “Then they put Blue Harbor in two weeks later and I went ahead and claimed him. I said anything that can outrun Mr. Tickle I’d like to have in the barn.”
The competition for Mr. Tickle in Wednesday’s Dowd Mile at Fonner Park will be stout. Mr. Tickle at 5-2 and Blue Harbor at 4-1 are the morning-line favorites.
“They have the same style of running,” Black said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Ted W, who has won four straight races for trainer Salvador Arceo including three in a row at Fonner Park, and last year’s Bosselman-Gus Fonner winner Rock City Roadhog are both 6-1.
Rock City Roadhog, trained by Schuyler Condon and ridden by Erik McNeil, has been running at Oaklawn Park since February and has a second and two fifths there.
Mas Mischief is 8-1 on the morning line followed by Yo Y Me and Thetrashmanscoming at 10-1, Awesome Emmit and Doby both at 12-1 and Bigshot Lacewell is 15-1.
If things go right for Mr. Tickle, he’ll be rolling down the stretch with a shot at winning the Dowd on Wednesday.
“That’s his classic style,” Black said. “He’s a late closer. He’ll make your heart beat a little bit. He’s never in the front. He saves it all to the end.”
If things go well in the Dowd Mile, Mr. Tickle may be entered April 29 in the $50,000 Bosselman-Gus Fonner Stakes.
“Yes, we’re going to aim for that,” Black said. “He’s kind of a mile specialist. That’s what he likes, and he handled the bullring well. That was the first time he’d ever run on anything like this before, but he’s run well for us on the grass, and the grass are smaller ovals.”
A Bunch for Lunch wins feature
Once they got the race going, A Bunch for Lunch knew how to close things out in the six-furlong feature race on Monday.
They had a hard time getting the eighth race started. First of all, Smart Rachel returned to the paddock for a rider change as Tara Hynes took over for Jarred Journet.
After they were all loaded, there were problems in the gate. After backing all the horses out of the gate, it was announced that Moonfield, Put Sarah on and Irsh Contessa had all been scratched.
A Bunch for Lunch, with Chris Fackler aboard, roared past the leaders on the final turn and cruised in to win the sx-furlong race by 4 1/4- lengths in 1:13.8.
The 5-year-old Iowa-bred daughter of Alternation and Time for Lunch paid $7,20, $4.20 and $3.00. Judge on the Run paid $8.40 and $5.40 to place and Diva’s Diva $5.80 to show.
The win was worth $6,100 for owner/trainer John Ness. It was the seventh win in 18 career starts, and second in a row at Fonner, for A Bunch for Lunch and brought her career earnings to $47,231.
Hoofprints
% Trainer Shelby Sola got her first two wins of the Fonner Park live meet on Monday. Sola and jockey Chris Fackler — who also had two wins — won the second with Zyxyz and Bryan McNeil rode Ubetcha Ima Bumper to a win in the fourth for Sola.
% Jockey Nathan Haar had two wins on D L’s Girl for trainer David Anderson in the first and on Sneaky Meek for trainer Stetson Rushton in the seventh.
% The handle on Monday was $3,732,230.
% There was $150,594 bet into the Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot. There were no correct tickets on Monday, so four of five paid $701.45. It was the fourth largest amount bet into the Pick 5 Jackpot since Fonner went to the Monday through Wednesday racing three weeks ago. The carryover going into Tuesday will be $90,180.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.