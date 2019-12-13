Morgan Maly made her shots.
Northwest didn’t come close to having that level of success.
Maly put up 26 points to lead Class B preseason No. 1-rated Crete to a 47-28 victory over the Vikings Friday in a rematch of last season’s championship game.
Maly was 10-for-19 from the floor, a stark contrast to Northwest, which shot 8-for-44 (18.2%).
The Vikings (2-1) never looked comfortable on the offensive end.
“We started in man-to-man, and I thought that set the tone because it put them a little bit on the defensive,” Crete coach John Larsen said. “Then we were able to mix between zone and man. The kids are really smart about who to guard and when to step out. They did a great job of that.”
Northwest coach Russ Moerer said that it was the Cardinals’ zone defense that especially gave the Vikings fits.
“We need to make some progress,” he said. “We need to make better decisions on the offensive end. Credit Crete’s active hands. Their 2-3 zone — obviously we struggled making decisions against it. But we’ll get better.”
Crete (4-0) jumped out to an 8-0 lead only to see Northwest rattle off the next nine points.
But the Cardinals went up 24-16 at halftime and pushed the lead to 37-22 by the start of the fourth quarter.
“I thought we really executed pretty well,” Larsen said. “Grand Island Northwest is a really good defensive team, so we were patient and we did a good job of moving the ball around.”
Maly, a Creighton recruit, scored 17 of her points before halftime.
“It was nothing that we didn’t expect,” Moerer said. “We knew that she is going to score 20-25 a night. I thought most of the night we actually played pretty solid defense on her. She didn’t get many open looks. She only had two threes tonight.
“But a player of that caliber with her ballhandling skills, she’s going to get her points. In fact, for most of the night, defensively I was pretty pleased with how we played.”
Northwest will have to quickly move forward after the loss. Its tough early-season schedule continues Saturday with a home game against preseason No. 4 Seward, the fourth top six team in its first four games.
“Our philosophy is to stay in the moment,” Moerer said. “We just had that discussion again tonight. So this game’s done. We can’t replay it tomorrow. So, we’re done.
“We have a game tomorrow, and we’re expecting to see more zone. So it really should be viewed as an opportunity for us to see what we’ve learned and to see our progress from Friday night to Saturday night.”
Crete 47, Northwest 28
CRETE (4-0)
Hannah Newton 4-8 0-0 8, Jayda Weyand 0-3 1-2 1, Ellie Allen 1-3 0-0 2, Morgan Maly 10-19 4-4 26, Lexi Mach 3-5 0-2 8, Leah Jurgens 0-5 0-0 0, Karlee Henning 0-0 0-0 0, Brooke Deisley 0-1 0-0 0, Ashlyn Adam 0-0 0-0 0, Gracie Fay 0-0 0-0 0, MacKenzie Steuer 0-2 0-0 0, Marli Stones 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-47 5-8 47.
NORTHWEST (2-1)
Whitney Brown 2-12 4-5 9, Claire Caspersen 0-2 0-0 0, Lauren Hauser 1-4 2-2 4, Shanae Suttles 3-8 1-2 9, Skylee Nelson 2-13 0-0 6, Adriana Esquivel 0-3 0-2 0, Ellie Apfel 0-0 0-0 0, Bailey Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Alexis Julesgard 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Paul 0-1 0-0 0, Mackenzie Palu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 8-44 7-1 28.
Crete 8 16 13 10—47
Northwest 6 10 6 6—28
3-point field goals—Crete 4-16 (Maly 2-6, Mach 2-3, Jurgens 0-4, Deisley 0-1, Steuer 0-2), NW 5-25 (Brown 1-9, Haser 0-1, Suttles 2-4, Nelson 2-8, Esquival 0-2, Julesgard 0-1). Fouled out—Allen. Rebounds—Crete 34 (Allen 9), NW 32 (Hauser 7). Assists—Crete 5 (Weyand, Mach 2), NW 5 (Brown 3). Turnovers—Crete 8, NW 9. Total fouls—Crete 8, NW 7. Technicals—none.
BOYS
Northwest 58, Crete 48
Northwest lost a starter 60 seconds into Friday’s game against Crete.
The Vikings battled foul trouble, eventually losing two more players in the final minutes.
But Northwest didn’t lose the game.
Alex Brandt, Colby Hayes, Sean Juengst and Isaiah Winton all scored in double figures to help the Vikings overcome adversity and picked up a 58-48 victory.
It was a rough start for Northwest when Tyler Hageman went down with an ankle injury while battling for a rebound a minute into the game.
“This is a huge team win,” Vikings coach Chip Bahe said. “To lose Hags, who is not only a starter this year but a two-year starter and a kid who is our leading scorer coming back, it was big to have that composure. To have four kids in double figures, it’s a team win, without question.
“But to not mention Sean Juengst and Isaiah Winton, you’d be crazy. Their effort was huge, but I don’t want to underscore what everyone else did.”
Brandt finished with 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting on 3-pointers. Hayes and Juengst each had 11 points, while Winton came off the bench early after Hageman’s injury and put up six of his 10 points in the first quarter.
Northwest (2-1) led 23-16 late in the second quarter, but Crete grabbed the momentum and cut it to 23-20 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Jaxon Weyand.
The Cardinals extended their run to 10 unanswered in the third quarter and led 26-23 when Bahe called timeout with 5:47 remaining.
The Vikings would go on to score 19 of the next 24 points.
“We made some shots,” Bahe said. “The biggest thing is we did handle some adversity, and we pulled into a been-there, done-that. Tonight we just found a way. We got some stops and kept trusting.
“I think the big things was Alex Brandt had just missed a three, and he came right back out and smoked a three. Those are things that I wish I could say that we coach or teach, but that’s just a kid making a play or all those guys having confidence.”
Both Juengst and Winton ended up fouling out with just under two minutes remaining, but the Cardinals (1-3) never got closer than six points down the stretch.
Northwest 58, Crete 48
CRETE (1-3)
Zach Fye 3-7 0-0 7, Jaxon Weyand 5-13 0-1 12, Owen Kracl 2-5 4-11 8, Sam Rasgorshek 1-3 1-2 3, Josiah Gardiner 3-7 6-7 13, Ethan Rasgorshek 1-3 0-0 3, Caleb Vertin 0-1 0-0 0, Brandon Schmeckpepper 1-1 0-0 2, Rodrigo Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Kracl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-40 11-21 48.
NORTHWEST (2-1)
Parker Janky 0-6 5-6 5, Colby Hayes 3-10 2-2 11, Tyler Hageman 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Brandt 6-10 0-4 18, Sean Juengst 5-8 1-2 11, Isaiah Winton 4-6 2-4 10, Riley Anderson 0-2 3-4 3, Wyatt Jensen 0-0 0-0 0, Johnny Bangs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-42 13-22 58.
Crete 6 14 11 17—48
Northwest 9 14 16 19—58
3-point field goals—Crete 4-11 (Fye 1-3, Weyand 1-2, S. Rasgorshek 0-1, Gardiner 1-3, E. Rasgorshek 1-1, Vertin 0-1), NW 9-23 (Janky 0-3, Hayes 3-9, Brandt 6-9, Juengst 0-2). Fouled out—Weyand, Juengst, Winton. Rebounds—Crete 32 (Gardiner 10), NW 30 (Juengst 8). Assists—Crete 4 (Gardiner 2), NW 13 (Hayes 5). Turnovers—Crete 15, NW 7. Total fouls—Crete 19, NW 20. Technicals—none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.