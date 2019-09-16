GIRLS GOLF

Vikings finished second, Crusaders take third at Central City quad

CENTRAL CITY — Both the Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf team competed at the Central City Quad Monday.

The Vikings took second with a 228. Avery Hermesch and Olivia Ottman each led Northwest with a 54.

The Crusaders finished third with a 237. Ember Kleint led GICC with a 55.

Central City Quad

Team Standings

York 214, Northwest 228, Grand Island CC 237, Central City 239.

NORTHWEST — Avery Hermesch 54, Olivia Ottman 54, Hailey Schuster 55, Maddy Myers 65, Addi Krieser 65.

GICC — Ember Kleint 55, Logan Hamik 59, Ashlynn Kucera 61, Maddey King 62, Olivia Ostdiek 65.

CENTRAL CITY — Josie Brandenburg 53, Eve Baldwin 60, Crystal Erickson 63, Fayth Redmond 63, Jaydne Gaibler 65.

BOYS TENNIS

GICC grabs two wins in Kearney Catholic Tri.

KEARNEY — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team won a pair of duals at the Kearney Catholic Triangular.

The Crusaders grabbed wins over McCook 5-4 and Kearney Catholic 8-1.

Eli Fox (No. 1 singles), Daniel Martinez (No. 2 singles) and Jacob McNamara (No. 5 singles) each won two singles matches. McNamara and Jackson Farias teamed together to win two matches at No. 2 doubles, while Martinez and Alex King grabbed two victories at No. 3 doubles.

Grand Island 8, Kearney Catholic 1

Singles

No. 1 — E. Fox, GICC, def. B. Groskreutz, KC, 8-3

No. 2 — D. Martinez, GICC, def. B. Thiele, KC, 8-1.

No. 3 — J. Farias, GICC, def. C. Kluthe, KC, 8-4.

No. 4 — J. Schardt, GICC, def. K. Schrock. KC, 8-2.

No. 5 — J. McNamara, GICC, def. C. Sharp, KC, 8-1.

No. 6 — J. Friesen, GICC, def. C. Martin, KC, 8-4.

Doubles

No. 1 — Groskreutz/Thiele, KC, def. Schardt/Farias, GICC, 8-4.

No. 2 — McNamara/Friesen, GICC, def. Kluthe/Liljegren, KC, 8-2.

No. 3 — Martinez/King, GICC, def. Schrock/Martin, KC, 8-1.

GICC 5, McCook 4

Singles

No. 1 — E. Fox, GICC, def. L. Brandenburg, McC, 8-1

No. 2 — D. Martinez, GICC, def. M. Michaelis, McC, 8-6.

No. 3 — I. Hinze, McC, def. Farias, J. GICC, 8-4.

No. 4 — Z. Moyer, McC, def. J. Schardt, GICC, 8-3.

No. 5 — J. McNamara, GICC, def. B. Eckhardt, McC, 8-2.

No. 6 — J. Friesen, GICC, def. E. Humphrey, McC, 8-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Hines/Barenberg, McC, def. Schardt/Farias, GICC, 8-1.

No. 2 — McNamara/Friesen, GICC, def. Humphrey/Eckhardt, McC, 8-2.

No. 3 — Moyer/Michaelis, McC, def. King/Martinez, GICC, 9-7.

