PREP GOLF

Islanders finished second in A-3 meet, head to state

LINCOLN — Thanks to two medalists, the Grand Island Senior High girls golf team took second at the Class A, District 3 Meet.

Because of that, the Islanders qualified to the state meet after scoring a 352 at Holmes Golf Course.

Paige Pehrson led Grand Island by taking third with an 80, while Lilly Zoellner finished in a three-way tie for third with an 84.

Samantha Hansen and Hailey Kenkel each fired a 94 and Sadie Pehrson shot a 95 to round out the Islanders.

Class A, Distict 3 Meet

At Holmes Golf Course

Team Scores

Top three qualify for state

Millard North 325*, Grand Island 352*, Lincoln East 354*, Ralston/Omaha Mercy 391, Fremont 400, Norfolk 416, Omaha North 477, Omaha Northwest 478.

State Qualifiers

1, Katelyn Ruge, MN, 78; 2, Jazmine Taylor, MN, 79; 3, Paige Pehrson, GI, 80; 4, Elly Johnsen, LE, 82; 5T, Lilly Zoellner, GI, 84; 5T, Malainey Wiemers, MN, 84; 5T, Izabella Pesicka, MN, 84; 8, Kaitlyn Dumler, LE, 89; 9T, Breanna Kirby, LE, 91; 9T, Kylie Ehnes-Blume, NOR, 91.

PREP SOFTBALL

Vikings respond after loss in B-8 tourney

HASTINGS — The Class B No. 8 Northwest went 1-1 after the first day of the Class B, District 8 Tournament in Hastings Monday.

The Vikings an 18-6 loss to Adams Central. The Patriots had 21 hits and five home runs, three by Sadie Carpenter. Northwest still managed 10 hits in the contest as Kenzie Palu was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Skylee Nelson, Megan Furstenau, Alicyn O’Neil and Emily Stein all had doubles.

The Vikings regrouped to defeat St. Paul 13-9. Northwest jumped all over the Wildcats early with seven runs in the first inning. They also had 15 hits, four of which were extra base hits, including a Palu home run. Joley Langford was 4 for 5 to lead the offense, while Ava Laurnet, who was the winning pitcher, and Nelson each had a double, while Avyn Urbanksi had a double.

The Vikings battle Adams Central, who fell to No. 10 Hastings 9-4, at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The winner must defeat Hastings twice to win the district.

Adams Central 303 412 5—18 21 3

Northwest 110 310 0—6 10 1

WP — NA. LP — Stein. 2B — AC: Frerichs, Abbott. NW: Furstenau, Nelson, O’Neill, Stein. HR — AC: Carpenter 3, Marker, Buhr.

Northwest 704 001 1—13 15 1

St. Paul 402 010 2—9 12 6

WP — Laurent. LP — NA. NW: Laurent, Nelson. 2B — Urbanski. HR — NW: Palu

Crusaders go 1-1 at B-7 district tourney

AURORA — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team went 1-1 at the Class B, District 7 Tournament in York.

The Crusaders opened with a 10-8 loss to Aurora. They fell behind 10-3 going into the seventh inning before scoring five runs but couldn’t get closer.

GICC had four errors in the game but did have 10 hits. Boston Boucher was 2 for 2 with four RBIs and a home run, while Madi Maly was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a home run.

The Crusaders kept their season alive by defeating Columbus Lakeview in four innings. They scored eight runs in the first inning to take control.

Shelby Stratman was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while Lauryn Zessin and Maly each had doubles and Kahlan Hooper hit a home run.

GICC will play Aurora, who fell to York 9-1, at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The winner must defeat York twice to win the district.

Grand Island CC 110 001 5—8 10 4

Aurora 021 322 X—10 17 0

WP — Fahrnbruch. LP —Breckner. 2B — A: Eckert. Fahrnbruch. HR — A: Eckert. GICC: Boucher, Maly

Grand Island CC 830 2—13 8 0

Col. Lakeview 001 0—1 6 0

WP — Breckner. LP — Scholl. 2B — GICC: Maly, Zessin. HR: GICC: Hooper.

Tags

