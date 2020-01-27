KEARNEY — Mitchell Miller returned from the World Junior A Challenge in December with more than a bronze medal playing for the United States.
The Tri-City Storm defenseman also gained a confidence boost, and that has paid off for both him and his United States Hockey League team.
Miller, a native of Sylvania, Ohio, has become a regular producer of points for the Storm. Of his 22 points this season, 12 have come in the past six games on three goals and nine assists.
Miller said the difference has been “just working at practice on getting shots through and on skating. Then the forwards give me the puck and screen the goalie so well.”
Tri-City coach Anthony Noreen – who has coached the U.S. team at the World Junior A Challenge the past two times – isn’t surprised to see Miller’s offensive production take a major uptick.
“It’s been continued development and continued growth,” he said. “We felt like it was a matter of time before he started putting stuff up on the scoreboard and scoring the way he’s been lately.
“Again, going up to the World Junior A Challenge and you have success, you come back and we saw with guys like Ronnie (Attard) and Jonesy (Zac Jones) last year, you just have a whole new level of confidence. I think for Mitchell, for Mikey (Mike Koster), for Matthew (Knies), all three of them are playing by far their best hockey of the year.”
Miller had two goals and four assists for Team USA over six games, the fourth highest point total for his squad.
“It was a good tournament,” he said. “It definitely boosted my confidence a little bit, just getting those points. But I think playing my game here with my teammates has been great.”
The North Dakota recruit didn’t register a point in the previous World Junior A Challenge in 2018 when he was a member of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders prior to an offseason trade to the Storm.
Miller said that being a part of that tournament is an amazing opportunity.
“It was an unbelievable experience being out there with a bunch of great players in our league, the best of the best,” he said. “Being out there and playing my game was a lot of fun. And being with coach Noreen was a lot of fun as well.”
But that’s in the past. Now the 18-year-old is focused on doing his part to help Tri-City continue its recent success. The Storm has gone 8-2-1-0 in its last 11 games.
Miller sees his role on the ice as “being a two-way player, being able to play offense and shut the D-zone down as well.”
Miller isn’t the only success story for the Storm, who appear to be clicking on all cylinders.
Trades to acquire a new goaltending duo seem to be paying off.
Todd Scott is now 4-1-0-0 with a 2.22 goals against average and a .925 save percentage after posting back-to-back wins against Fargo and Omaha over the weekend. He’s won his last four starts with Tri-City.
“I think Todd’s performance this weekend speaks for itself,” Noreen said. “I thought he was tremendous both nights. I thought (his game against Fargo) was the best goaltending performance we’ve had from a guy all year. Then I thought he followed it up with a nice performance (against Omaha) too.”
Miller said the defensemen appreciate what the goalies are doing.
“I definitely think the goalies that we have are helping us out, for sure,” he said. “Todd’s been helping us out each night, for sure.”
A developing team chemistry has helped out in the team’s hot stretch.
“I think in practice there’s more communication,” Miller said. “They guys are closer. All the guys are clicking together, and everyone is working hard.”
In many ways, Miller’s recent success represents the team’s success as a whole.
“I think it’s similar to the individual guys,” Noreen said. “It’s been continued growth and development. I think we’ve done a really good job of blocking out everything else that’s going on and just working on getting better whether we win or whether we lose.
“No matter what happens or where we’re at in the standings, I think this group has a good way about it, of coming back to work on Monday and getting after it. Hopefully that continues here.”
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.