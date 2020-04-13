Give sports television programming executives credit.
They are getting creative while trying to run 24/7 sports networks when there are live sports 0/7 these days.
Yes, the expected repeated airings of classic sporting events continues and gives fans a chance to relive these great moments.
I’m not sure about the trend of people “live tweeting” a basketball game from 24 years ago when we survived watching it the first time without social media, but that’s just me.
But with the responsible Americans staying home, the creative juices have to flow to come up with a live event to get eyeballs to tune into a sports channel right now.
Under normal times, can you imagine the looks a TV exec would get if he suggested airing a HORSE tournament in prime time on Easter?
Last year, Easter brought us Tiger Woods’ incredible win at The Masters.
This year, we got NBA and WNBA players competing in HORSE from their home locations due to the necessary social distancing.
And former NBAer Chancey Billups knocked off one of the league’s leading scorers in Trae Young in the first round.
We’re so desperate for sports news in these strange times that I’m surprised that Monday didn’t bring us all the talking heads arguing (from their homes) about where Billups over Young ranks among the greatest upsets in history.
The HORSE tournament came after a tourney of NBA players competing against each other in NBA 2K.
Online gaming leagues are popping up on mainstream sports networks, proving that those 1980s movies where the lovable nerds eventually overcame the mean, tough jocks were about 35 years ahead of their time.
Now get ready for the ratings bonanza of the biggest sporting event non-event of the calendar — the NFL draft.
Yes, sometimes a team does get that rare franchise quarterback and change its future for the next decade.
But for the most part, the successful franchises stay successful and the Cleveland Browns remain the Browns no matter what happens in the draft.
But football-hungry fans lap up the coverage, which somehow has expanded to three days in recent years.
And while not having thousands upon thousands of fans in attendance for the draft — we’re talking about a draft, not a game, a draft — will dampen the environment, the NFL draft is the perfect virtual sporting event.
If fantasy football players have survived online drafts for years, so can NFL GMs. I can only hope they duplicate some of the fun trash talk to liven this thing up.
Football fans will get a dose of online fun in this state on Saturday when Nebraska’s annual Red-White spring game is streamed. The “game” will be a video game simulation comprised of Husker football legends using audio from the Husker Sports radio network.
I predict that Tommie Frazier breaks about 12 tackles during a run, Johnny Rodgers has a long punt return for a TD and Eric Crouch catches a surprising pass. I hope Jack Hoffman gets in for another spring game score, too.
With NBA and NHL playoffs in serious doubt and questions about when the major leagues will throw their first pitch, get used to these non-traditional sporting events on your TV set and computer screen.
We’re probably a month away from a lawn darts tournament between former Cy Young Award winners.
And we know that we’ll all watch.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.
