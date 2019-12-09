The world of sports already seems to be in the holiday mood this December.
Just scan through the headlines, and you can easily find the athletes or teams who have been on the “nice” list and those naughty ones who are getting a lump of coal in their stockings (and that isn’t a veiled reference that Gerrit Cole will sign with Boston.)
% Instead of asking Santa to bring you something nice this Christmas, it might be easier to ask Stephan Strasburg.
The pitcher will be able to afford it.
After years of playoff disappointments, the Washington Nationals came through when nothing was expected of them to claim their first World Series championship.
Strasburg turned his big part in pitching the Nats to that title into a reported $245 million deal over seven years. That makes Strasburg the owner of the highest amount ever paid to a pitcher as well as the highest annal average value — at least until Cole signs.
All that and a World Series ring too?
I wonder what Bryce Harper thinks about that? The fact that he has $330 million to spend on Christmas presents over the next 13 years means he’s probably not too Grinchy this holiday season.
% The holiday season means decorating trees, shopping, spending time with family members and the New England Patriots involved in some kind of controversy.
The Patriots have the same relationship with modern technology as those who first encounter those newfangled beverage dispensers at fast food places that make you push a dozen buttons to select from 47 flavors of root beer before you get to the cola you actually wanted in the first place — rocky.
Now come reports that the National Football League is investigating a Patriots video crew in the press box during Sunday’s game between Cincinnati and Cleveland.
The video crew was there to shoot video for a Patriots web series on one of the team’s advanced scout. But sources say a Bengals employee alleged the videographer was shooting the Bengals sideline the entire first quarter instead.
I find it hard to believe that New England would come up with this type of scheme to steal signs before facing a 1-12 team this Sunday.
But if there is ever rock solid proof that it did indeed occur, the NFL punishment must be swift.
The Patriots should be forced to vacate every Super Bowl championship, and Bill Belichick should face a lifetime ban of wearing hoodies on the sideline and saying anything resembling, “On to (name of next opponent).”
% This year’s Heisman Trophy finalists are LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (former Ohio State backup and famous around these parts for not being heavily recruited by Nebraska), Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (former Alabama starter demoted to backup), Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (former Georgia starter demoted to backup) and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.
Maybe it is time for a defensive player to win it for the first time since Charles Woodson in 1997? I think standing out from the crowd is a good thing, and the fact is that Young never transferred to where he could become a starting quarterback.
% While the volleyball team once again rolls along deep into the postseason, other Nebraska athletic teams could give fans a few more wins in 2020 as the perfect gifts.
When the bowl season kicks off on Dec. 20 with a thrilling doubleheader of the Bahamas Bowl (Buffalo vs. Charlotte!) and Frisco Bowl (Utah State vs. Kent State!) the Huskers will be sitting on the sidelines once again.
And, not surprisingly, it doesn’t look like a miracle turnaround is in the works for the men’s basketball team in Fred Hoiberg’s first season — not after a 4-5 start heading into Big Ten play.
The good news is that the basketball team should exceed the football team’s win total. Let’s just not compare the likely total losses. That could ruin Husker fans’ appetites for Christmas cookies.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.
