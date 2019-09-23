Whitney Brown made quite a splash at Pinnacle Bank Arena earlier this year.
She scored a total of 42 points to help Northwest cap off its run to the Class B state championship with wins over Waverly and Crete.
Now she hopes to keep shining at Pinnacle Bank Arena even after her career with the Vikings comes to a close.
The senior guard agreed to walk on to the Nebraska women’s basketball program last week and announced her decision on Sunday.
“It’s a big relief,” Brown said. “I made the decision last Tuesday and tweeted it out (Sunday) to let people know.”
Brown had a pair of scholarship offers from NCAA Div. II schools, but in the end the allure of the Huskers won out.
“Ever since I was growing up, in the back of my head I thought how cool it would be to be a Husker,” she said. “About three weeks ago Nebraska called and asked if I wanted to visit. The next week I went down on a Wednesday and drove around the campus and took it all in.”
Always striving to improve, Brown loved how she felt that Nebraska could help her become a better basketball player.
“One of my favorite things was all of the high technology they have,” she said. “I think that will help be getting better at shooting and dribbling.”
Brown said the support that surrounds her helped her decide that going the walk-on route at Nebraska was the right path for her.
“When you walk on, there are doubts that you might not be good enough,” she said. “But the support from my parents and my brother and sister gives me confidence. There are people who I hardly even know who have told me that they know that I can do it. That helps get rid of those doubts.”
Brown showed her talent during her first two years at Northwest when she entered the starting lineup from Day 1.
But she took her game to another level last season, averaging 16.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.8 assists.
Brown put together some of her strongest performances of the season during Northwest’s three state tournament games to help the Vikings claim the trophy as the No. 6 seed. She was able to drive through traffic to at times seem like she could score at will or step back and hit a clutch 3-pointer.
She knows that playing Div. I basketball is a huge step up.
“I think I have all the skills, but I have to keep improving every one,” she said. “You’re playing against a lot better players.”
And at 5-foot-7, she will be going against taller players.
“My height has always been a challenge since I was little,” Brown said. “But in four years I will be stronger and faster.”
Having decided upon her basketball and academic future, now Brown can have a more stress-free senior year at Northwest. She’s currently playing her final volleyball season and leading the Vikings in set assists and digs.
Then it is on to basketball where the focus will be on getting Northwest back to Pinnacle Bank Arena with a chance to repeat.
“This (decision) is a big weight off my shoulders,” Brown said. “This summer I told coaches that I wanted to make a decision by the end of September, and I did that a few weeks ahead of schedule.”
She dishes out plenty of assists to those who helped her reach this point.
“I have to give a shoutout to my family and friends,” she said. “They’re the ones who helped me make this decision. They never forced me to decide on anything. Without them I wouldn’t even be a basketball player. I’m so thankful for them and all the coaches who have ever helped me.”
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.
