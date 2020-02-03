Now that that Super Bowl thing is over, it’s time to move on.
That’s the world of sports.
Sure, Kansas City Chiefs fans can’t be blamed if they want to celebrate for a little longer. Their “Super Bowl champions” T-shirts were getting rather ratty and in need of replacement.
And I haven’t been able to find a good answer about why this is the first year that Super Bowls began following the lead of hurricanes and be given actual names? But I guess Super Bowl Liv did have a nice ring to it.
But in sports, the focus is always on the next thing. That’s why the predictions and odds for the next Super Bowl winner are released less than 12 hours after the confetti stops falling.
It’s why the backup quarterback is always among the fan favorites — until he struggles as a starter just like his seven predecessors for an always bad franchise.
The NFL was so yesterday.
Now it is time for the first season of XFL II: He Hate Me Electric Boogaloo.
Why another late winter/spring football league, you may ask?
“Well, why not?” appears to be the common answer as leagues come, stick around for a very short time and then disappear.
We’re having another one give it a go starting this weekend before we even reach the one-year anniversary of the death of the Alliance of American Football, which came before that league even reached its first postseason.
For the XFL, this is a second go of sorts for a league that lasted all of one season back in 2001.
Once again, the XFL has cleared the biggest obstacle for fledgling professional sports leagues — television.
With the number of sports networks and streaming options desperate for live events that draw viewers, it isn’t hard for almost any sport to get shown by somebody. That’s why there are 3-on-3 professional basketball leagues and as of next year a professional 3-on-3 hockey league to be found if you look hard enough.
But it’s a little tougher to get on one of the main platforms in sports, and the XFL had done that. All four games each week — usually in Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders — will be aired on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 or FS2.
Whether you are a fan of the Dallas Renegades or the Houston Roughnecks or the Tampa Bay Vipers, you won’t miss a single game.
(For the record, the rumored nickname for the NHL’s expansion franchise in Seattle of Kraken blows every other recent nickname given to new professional sports teams out of the water.)
And there are some big names attached to the new XFL. Bob Stoops is the head coach/general manager in Dallas. Oliver Luck is the league commissioner.
While the original XFL drew interest for its gimmicks, fans quickly lost interest because the football itself pretty much stunk.
This time the rule changes seem intended to improve the product.
There will be no PAT kicks. Instead, teams go for one point (from the 2-yard line), two points (from the 5) or three points (from the 10).
The clock keeps running until the two-minute warning with a 25-second play clock, both shortening and speeding up games for viewers who don’t want to sit through a three-hour game where a play may take place every 60 seconds in real time.
Instant replays? Limited to 30 seconds (thank you!).
And everyone needs to tune into the first overtime game. Each team gets five plays from the 5-yard line. Get into the end zone on a play? That’s a point. A defense forces a turnover? That’s a point. Yes, we finally get a football shootout.
For fans desperate to watch football — any football — following the end of the NFL season, the XFL is here.
Whether there will be a chance for the fans of any of the eight teams to purchase a single championship T-shirt remains to be seen.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.
