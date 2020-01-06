Dave Chmelka will be among the numerous fans watching the 29th annual Hoops Mania youth basketball tournament in Grand Island this weekend.
He will be found sitting in the stands at one of the seven various sites needed to host a tournament of this size for boys and girls teams in third through eighth grades.
The Grand Island resident will be there to support three of his grandchildren.
“I am a grandpa, and I get to go and watch,” Chmelka said.
But he played a much different role almost three decades ago. The reason Chmelka will have the opportunity to watch his grandchildren play in Hoops Mania is that he was a driving force in getting the event off the ground.
“My wife (Carole) and I were talking about how we can’t believe that it lasted this long,” he said. “When we started, the big tournament was the MIT (Midwest Invitational Tournament) in Lincoln. We sat down and talked about what we wanted to do and what we would change.”
Chmelka, along with Scott Cowgill and Steve Miles, decided that they wanted to give it go and have Grand Island host its own competitive basketball tournament. It became the biggest annual fundraiser for the Grand Island Senior High booster club.
“Tex Harvey was the AD (activities director) at the time, and he agreed to talk to the booster club,” Chmelka said. “He said, ‘They agreed to it, but you’re in charge.’”
The first edition featured a field of about half of the current capacity of 240 teams.
“We had to start playing on Friday night because there weren’t as many gym floors available as there are now,” Chmelka said. “We had about 120 teams.”
The early years of Hoops Mania were “a work in progress,” he added.
“We kind of carried things over from the first year to the next year and did things a little better,” Chmelka said. “In the third year, we started having a three-game guarantee (per team). A lot of tournaments had two-game guarantees, and if you lost you could be done on the first day. We were the first tournament in the state with a three-game guarantee.”
Hoops Mania quickly established itself as a popular annual destination for youth teams from around the state.
“The director of the Fremont YMCA called and said they had 20 teams that wanted to sign up,” Chmelka said. “We got popular from the get-go.”
An annual craft show at Fonner Park made sure to schedule the same weekend as Hoops Mania to draw in the extra people visiting Grand Island at that time.
Hoops Mania was an early success on the court and for the GISH booster club.
“We were raising around $20,000 a year,” Chmelka said. “Back then we went to all the coaches and asked them to put together a wish list.”
One thing that helped Hoops Mania from the start were the volunteers. Currently, an estimated total of over 20,000 volunteer hours help the weekend flow smoothly.
Chmelka said 300 people volunteered their time to get that first year off the ground.
But certainly one of the biggest parts of Hoops Mania’s success was Chmelka, who was involved for the first 10 years and directed the tournament for six.
“There were a couple years where I coached a team and ran the tournament,” he said. “That was quite a deal.”
The simple planning of a tournament this large was much different in the early 1990s.
“I bracketed the divisions on legal pads,” Chmelka said. “My daughter thought I ruined her social life. Our house was headquarters, so she couldn’t get on the phone because people would be calling the whole evening.”
Even with the increased popularity of travel teams, Chmelka is proud that Grand Island has a tournament that he feels can be a positive experience for players of all skills and abilities.
And he’ll probably think back to those early days more than once this weekend as he supports his grandchildren from the stands.
“There is still interest in something that we started 30 years ago,” he said. “That’s really special. It’s amazing.”
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.
