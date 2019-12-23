Hackers have struck again.
Those pesky cyberterrorists can infiltrate the firewalls of the greatest technological companies in the world.
It was only a matter of time before the North Pole and Santa Clause got hit.
The hackers released this year’s Christmas lists of all little girls and boys — and adults too.
While not in support of the activities of these hackers, the information they released is newsworthy. So instead of forcing you loyal sports fans to read through thousands of wish lists, here is a summary of the most interesting items sent to Santa this year.
% “Please send us a large supply of those neuralyzer memory-eraser sticks that were featured in the ‘Men in Black’ films.” — All fans of the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Washington Redskins
There was a late rush on adding these to the Christmas lists by fans from those four woeful National Football League franchises. They’ve combined to go 12-48, so some of the requests could have come in shortly after Week 1.
But when they met up on Sunday in a pair of games that went to overtime — Washington successfully lost to the Giants 41-35 while the Bengals edged out a defeat vs. the Dolphins 38-35 — you have to feel sorry for the loyal fans who watch every minute of every game.
Those fans don’t deserve to be forced to watch their teams in overtime this year. That’s a huge lump of coal.
% “I would like some good books to read and maybe some video games. Oh, and how about a time machine so I can go back and convince Joe Burrow not to transfer to LSU?” — Nick Saban
Alabama’s head football coach will have some free time on his hands that he isn’t accustomed to after the Crimson Tide’s bowl game against Michigan on New Year’s Day. There will be no national championship game to prep for over the next week and a half.
Who can’t see Saban curling up with a nice novel or wasting his time away playing Fortnite?
% “Same thing as the last few years — unreasonable expectations followed by disappointment followed by a promise not to get too hyped up followed by getting hyped up immediately after the early signing period.” — Nebraska football fans
% All I want is a little consistency from my basketball team — but not being consistently bad like my former basketball team.” — Fred Hoiberg
Get smoked by Creighton, look more than respectable in a pair of Big Ten games, lose at home to North Dakota. Yes, it looks like Hoiberg’s first season at Nebraska is going to be a wild ride of ups and downs.
% “Do you have some sort of storage case — I mean, a really big storage case — to keep a large number of large rings? I’ll add another one myself. I know you aren’t buying in on the Ravens hype either, are you, St. Nick?” — Tom Brady
% “Hey, Santa, you know that Stanley Cup trophy the St. Louis Blues got this year after being in dead-last place in the NHL at this time last year? Do you think you could find a spare one of those to bring us? Pretty please???” — The 9-26-3 Detroit Red Wings.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.
