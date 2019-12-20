A familiar face of Grand Island wrestling was seen at the Flatwater Fracas.
Former Grand Island Senior High wrestling coach Mike Schadwinkel was at the event, which got under way Friday at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.
Schadwinkel, who helped start the two-day dual tournament when it debuted in 2007, said he’s glad to be back in Grand Island.
“It’s always fun to come back here and see the great wrestlers and folks that are working here,” Schadwinkel said. “There are a lot of great connections I have here.”
Schadwinkel, who coached Grand Island from 2003-14, was at the event not just because he wanted watch wrestling, but he was there for his book “Purple Reign.” He was there to sell and sign the book.
The book basically talks about his life in wrestling as an athlete and coach at both the high school and college level and how the Grand Island wrestling dynasty started and what it was all about.
Schadwinkel guided the Islanders to Class A state titles from 2009-13 as well as the State duals title in 2014. He coached numerous individual state champions, including four-time state champion Andrew Riedy, and other medalists during that time.
Schadwinkel said the book about the dynasty was something he always wanted to do.
“It was something I felt like was a special time during my career,” he said. “It was a special time and a lot of special things happened during that time. There was so much success with all the kids during that time. I just basically wanted to tell the story from my perspective.”
Former GISH athletic director Joe Kutlas was part of the book as well. He wrote the foreward at the beginning of the book.
“I was trying to think of someone who would be perfect to write that part and I thought Joe would be perfect for it,” Schadwinkel said. “I know he was there for part of it as well but in a different capacity than me or my athletes or assistant coaches. I knew he would do a great job and I thought he hit it out of the park.”
Here is a list of things the Islanders did during that dynasty that is mentioned in the book.
— In 2009, the Islanders won their first state title since 1973, breaking the Class A point-total record with 252.5 points with four state champions and 12 total medalists. Riedy, Blake Fruchtl, Alec Chanthapatheth and Nate Westerby were state champions. The 12 medalists are still tied for the all-class record with Millard South’s 2006 state championship team and Amherst’s 2014 Class D state championship team. The Islanders also set a Class A state tournament record with 25 pins.
— In 2010, Grand Island won its second state title with ease, capturing it with 228.5 points with five champions and 11 medalists. Reidy, Fruchtl and Westerby captured their second consecutive championships, while Carlos Rodriguez and Matt Rice also won titles.
— In 2011, the Islanders easily claimed their third state championship while racking up 228.5 points with Riedy winning his third title and Rodriguez claiming his second. Trey Trujillo and Mike Bolan also won state titles, and G.I. had five other medalists as well. All 13 qualifiers scored points.
— In 2012, Reidy became the 19th wrestler in Nebraska wrestling history to win four straight individual titles as he and Dante Rodriguez, who would transfer to Kearney his senior year, were champions and helped Grand Island win its fourth straight title with 184 points and eight total medalists.
— In 2013, Grand Island became the first Class A school to win five consecutive titles since Omaha South accomplished that feat from 1956-60, by outlasting Omaha Burke 180-170 in the final team standings. Dante Rodriguez, Trujillo and Chase Reis were state champions. G.I. had five other medalists and had all 11 qualifiers score points. Grand Island won this title despite missing two qualifiers, who got injured before the state tournament.
— In 2014, even though the state tournament streak came to an end when the Islanders finished third, they still won a state championship as they captured the state duals title in Kearney the following week. The Islanders defeated Millard South 33-29 in the championship.
The book also has a list of all of the state medalists Schadwinkel coached during his coaching career at GISH, along with all of Grand Island top three finishes at state and all of its state champions in its history.
“Those were some special times that took place,” Schadwinkel said.
The book itself took about a year to write with the help of former Omaha World-Herald wrestling writer Craig Sesker, who wrote a portion about the Grand Island dynasty in his book called “We Are The Champions.” That book is about the history of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament.
Schadwinkel said there was a lot of work with Sesker that went into getting the book published.
“There was a funding for the book and a lot of writing,” Schadwinkel said. “Craig did some of the editing. We met a few times and talked about what I wanted for the book and he went along with it.”
As for the book itself, Schadwinkel, who sells trucks for Truck Center Companies in York, said he hopes people who purchase it enjoy it.
“That’s really the main thing,” he said. “I hope they enjoy hearing the stories that took place. This was something I was excited to do and I hope they are excited to read it and like it when they are done with it.”
Schadwinkel will be at the Flatwater Fracas for sales and signing for the book Saturday as well.
