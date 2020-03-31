As the field of eight 3-year-old fillies turned towards home in the 25th running of the $15,000 Pepsi Stakes Tuesday at Fonner Park, there was trainer Kelli Martinez standing on the top of a picnic table yelling, “Come on Erika!”
Martinez was urging on her filly Mean Erika. Her encouragement might have helped, but so did that of her husband/jockey Armando who was riding Mean Erika.
Mean Erika laid off the pace for much of the race, but when Armando asked her to go, she did just that.
“The race setup good for my filly,” Armando said. “She didn’t have the speed to go with the speed in front, but I just sat behind the speed. When I got to the 3/8ths pole I pulled her out.
“When she saw the daylight, I knew what was coming. She went to the lead pretty easy. When I asked her, she responded.”
Mean Erika, a Kentucky-bred daughter of Archarcharch and Sugar Plum Girl, exploded down the stretch to put away the competition and win the six-furlong Pepsi Stakes by 2 1/2 lengths in 1:15.60.
“She changed leads, and that was it,” Armando said. “She just took off.”
Lovesaflyin, the only Nebraska bred in the race, and Fashion Fact set the early pace, but neither could keep the lead. Saygoodnightgracie, the morning-line favorite at 5-2, was right up there too most of the way.
Mean Erika, with 10 career starts, was the most experienced in the group. She sat back aways until it was time to move.
“I was about seven or eight behind the leaders,” Armando said. “I knew she has a pretty good move. I waited as long as I could and when I asked her, she took off.”
Mean Erika paid $8.80, $2.80 and $2.40 to win. Saygoodnightgracie paid $2.20 and $2.10 to place and Fashion Fact $5.60 to show.
Armando Martinez said he expected a good showing from Mean Erika who recorded her third career win and her second straight at Fonner Park.
“I felt really good,” Armando said. “She’s been training good. My wife is doing a hell of a job with this filly, and with the owner (D and L Farms) supporting my wife. Everything is going good.”
Is it ever. Armando — who also won the fifth race for Hall of Fame trainer Larry Donlin on Giant Gamble — is now leading the jockey standings with 28 wins this year, one ahead of two-time defending champion Jake Olesiak.
Meanwhile Kelli is second in the trainer’s standings with 18 wins, just one behind defending champion Isai Gonzalez.
It was also a special day because it was not only Armando’s birthday, but also his son Damian’s birthday as well. And Damian has played a big role in his father’s success.
“My thanks to my agent, my son Damian Martinez,” Armando said.
The win was worth $9,270 for Mean Erika’s connections and brings her career earnings to $28,814.
Hoofprints
— It was another big day of simulcasting for the Fonner Park races. It set another all-time high with $2,836,625 bet on the nine races. That includes $138,895 that went into the Dinsdale Automotive Pick Five jackpot, which once again didn’t go out. Five correct paid $413 each on Tuesday with a carryover of $279,874 into Wednesday’s races.
— Jockey Luis Rodriguez, who just arrived at Fonner Park this week, picked up his first win of the meet in the sixth race on Ship Stalker for trainer Isai Gonzalez.
— Gonzalez had three wins for the day. He also teamed with jockey Jake Olesiak to win the second race with Ours to Hold and the ninth with Macandales.
— Entries will be taken Wednesday at Fonner for races on Monday.
