Jockey Armando Martinez has had plenty of success in Nebraska.
Martinez, 53, has won three jockey titles at State Fair Park in Lincoln, four at Ag Park in Columbus and five at Atokad in South Sioux City.
But Fonner Park? The best he had done at the Grand Island track was to finish second on three separate occasions.
“He’s been leading rider at Lincoln and Columbus, wherever we’ve gone — Atokad — but he’s never gotten it here,” trainer Kelli Martinez, who is also Armando’s wife, said. “He’s gotten close and then something dumb has happened or something.”
Nothing dumb happened this year.
Armando led the jockey standings much of the year, and when Fonner added extra days in May, he kept extending his lead.
Armando led the standings with 50 wins while Jake Olesiak was second with 46 heading into May. That meant it was still a race.
Armando won 19 times in the 11 days of racing in May to finish with 69 wins. Olesiak was second with 54.
“I’ve finished second three times,” Armando said. “That was my goal. I hoped I could win the title before I retired. It feels good. But like I said, I couldn’t do this by myself.”
Kelli also finished second in the trainer’s standing with 36 wins. Armando rode every one of those 36 winners.
“Between me and my wife we’re having a real good year so far,” Armando said. “It helps when people support you. I have all the trainers behind me and then give me the opportunity to ride the horses. They believe in me and they trust me. That helps too.”
It also helps a jockey to have a good agent. It turns out that Armando and Kelli raised one.
Their son, Damian, was Armando’s agent. While it was a no-brainer to have him ride Kelli’s 36 winners, Damian put his father on 33 winners for other trainers.
“My agent, which is my son, he’s done a really great job hustling the horses,” Armando said. “It feels good.”
Armando and Kelli will both tell you their success is due to a team effort.
“She’s having a good year too,” Armando said. “The horses over there in the barn are doing good. Everyone is working hard. Everybody, from the people who clean the stalls to the ones who gallop, everybody is doing a great job.”
Armando came into the 2020 season with a little extra motivation. He did well at Fonner last year, finishing third in the standings with 35 wins behind Olesiak with 43 and Chris Fackler with 37.
Armando had to battle through considerable pain for those 35 wins.
“He actually rode here with a broken foot and kept riding,” Kelli said. “That just got healed up pretty good and he started riding at Iowa and then all of a sudden, that freak accident happens.”
The Martinez family headed for Prairie Meadows in Iowa last year after Fonner was over. That’s when Armando’s riding came to a crashing halt.
“He was pretty determined,” Kelli said. “The thing is last year was going to be a great year for him, I really believe that. And we went to Iowa and everything was going good and it was actually Memorial Day last year when he broke up his ankle and his leg was broken in three places. He went through a lot of pain and did a lot of therapy and pushed himself to get back.”
Armando won five races in the first week at Prairie Meadows last year.
“I did really good here last year,” Armando said. “We left here to go to Iowa. Then the second week was when I got hurt. I was upset about it, but looking at it with perspective my wife’s horses ran well. She won (16) races over there.”
The Martinez family is heading back to Prairie Meadows. The opening at the Altoona, Iowa, track was delayed, but is now scheduled to start on June 19.
Armando thinks both he and Kelli can do well at Prairie Meadows this year.
“If everything keeps going like it’s been going,” Armando said. “She has some horses that haven’t run here. She’s got some really nice 3-year-old maidens who haven’t started. We have a lot of hopes in those horses. They have a lot of class.”
You can bet when they run, Armando will be in the saddle.
