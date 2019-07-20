Lynn Rathjen has competed in a lot of local and state races in the past.
But never in a national meet.
Rathjen, who is 74 years old, got his first national meet experience when he took part in the 70-74 age group’s 1,500-meter run during the USA Track and Field Championships in Ames, Iowa, last weekend.
Rathjen wasn’t sure if he wanted to compete in the meet. But his son Andrew looked at some of the records for his father’s age group and felt his father should give it a try.
“My son was looking at some of the records and he thought I could run a little faster than those,” Lynn said. “He kept pestering me about it until I finally decided to go down.”
Lynn was glad he did.
The Grand Island resident came in second in the 1,500 at 5:25.26. Rathjen finished second to Gary Patton, a runner who competed for So. Cal track. Patton holds the national record for the 70-74 age group in the 1,500, 1,600 and 3,000 as well as the world record in the indoor mile.
During the race, Rathjen said that he, Patton and John Roeske took turns with the lead throughout the race. Rathjen had the overall lead going into the final lap before Patton passed him during the final stretches.
“We got boxed in during the first lap so our first lap was not good at all (between 1:09.75 to 1:11.00),” he said. “I took off during the second lap and I think Patton was expecting a slower pace because he really can kick it. We traded places during the race. He kicked it really good in the final lap.”
Rathjen said he’s glad he gave it a try.
“It was a fun experience and I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “I didn’t know who Gary was. I knew going in that there were going to be faster guys than me so I really wasn’t thinking too much of anything.”
Rathjen retired from Grand Island Physical Therapy a few years ago. He will be the head cross country coach for Heartland Lutheran in the upcoming fall. He will be coaching his grandson Josh, who will be a junior for the Red Hornets.
As for racing this year, Rathjen said he’ll probably do the 5K at the Nebraska State Fair in late August.
“That’s probably all I’ll do this year. I’ll probably do a lot more next year as I’ll be 75 next year,” Rathjen said. “There’s all kinds of opportunities to run in different meets. I’ll probably do them if I don’t have any type of injuries.”