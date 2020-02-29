Trainer Terrell Hemmer remained calm after his Love at Night crossed the finish line to apparently win the 33rd running of the $10,000 Bold Accent Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park.
She held off Wanderintheforest by 3/4ths of a length, but then came the rider’s claims of foul.
Jake Olesiak, the jockey on Wanderintheforst claimed foul against Chris Fackler and Love at Night.
That wasn’t all. Jockey Freddy Manrrique, who finished fourth on Honey Hearts, claimed foul against both Love at Night and Wanderintheforest.
In the end Love at Night stayed on top. Wanderintheforest was taken down to fourth with Extreme Caution being lifted to second and Honey Hearts moved up to third.
Hemmer’s reaction to it all?
“I’ve had my number taken down in bigger races than this,” he said with a chuckle. “You never know what they’re going to do. I couldn’t see the head-on (replay). I didn’t know what was going on.”
Fackler was pretty sure what had happened.
“The six moved over mine moved over from it and interfered,” Fackler said. “It wasn’t my decision. It’s a tough call to make from a distance and on film.”
Love at Night covered the four furlongs in 46.4 and ended up in the winner’s circle once again. The 7-year-old daughter of Mr. Nightlinger and Lovesablumin had made that a habit in the past year.
In 2019, Love at Night won the Bold Accent, the Orphan Kist, the Runza Stakes and the Swihart Memorial Stakes at Fonner.
Love at Night now has 12 wins in 19 career starts and has won eight of 10 races at Fonner. The win was worth $6,105 for co-owners Tom Thomas and Rita Hemmer, Terrell’s wife.
That brought her career earnings to $102,586.
“She’s been so much fun to train,” Terrell Hemmer said. “And profitable.”
Fackler has enjoyed riding her too.
“I rode her once the year before I picked her up last year here at Fonner and won,” Fackler said. “It was in the mud. It was my only race of the day.
“The public seems to love her and she loves to be out there.”
There’s no mystery to the instructions Hemmer gives Fackler. They’re the same for every race no matter who rides Love at Night.
“One thing about it, with the jockey’s instructions you just send them,” Hemmer said. “It’s good she likes him and he likes her.”
Hemmer also trained Lovesablumin back when she was running from 2006 to 2008. Lovesablumin won seven of 14 career starts, including the Orphan Kist in 2007 and 2008 and the Runza Stakes in 2008.
But now, her daughter may have surpassed her in Hemmer’s eyes.
“I’ve had a lot of horses,” Hemmer said. “She’s kind of my favorite.”
Fackler isn’t sure about that.
“You’d have to think her mom was his favorite horse,” Fackler said. “I actually rode races against her mama. All I remember ever seeing is her hind end because she was so fast.”
If all goes well, Hemmer will likely have Love at Night back in the six-furlong Orphan Kist Stakes, a race for Nebraska-bred fillies and mares, on March 14.
“We always use this one for a good half-mile race before the Nebraska-bred race comes up,” Hemmer said. “It works out well, and if she makes a little money that’s even better.”
Love at Night paid $420, $3.00 and $2.60. Extreme Caution, who won the Bold Accent in 2017, paid $5.00 and $3.20 to place and Honey Hearts $2.50 to show.
Hoofprints
- Jockey Armando Martinez had three wins on the day. He won the fifth on Popcorn for Eddie for trainer Manuel Chavez, the seventh on Put Sarah On for trainer Salvador Arceo and the eighth on Overanalyzer with his wife Kelli as the trainer.
- Trainer Stetson Mitchell has had a couple of long shots come in during the first two weekends of racing at Fonner. Behold de Sky won at 50-1 odds on Friday. On Saturday, Unshackled Cross won the fourth race and paid $68.50 to win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.