The 31st running of the $10,000 Bold Accent Stakes Saturday at Fonner Park has one obvious favorite, and several others who are more than capable of pulling off the upset.
Love at Night, trained by Terrill Hemmer, is the morning-line favorite at 8-5, and it would be hard to argue with that.
The 7-year-old daughter of Mr. Nightlinger and Lovesablumin pulled off the grand slam at Fonner a year ago by winning the Bold Accent, the Orphan Kist, the Runza and the Swihart Memorial, and most of them weren’t close.
Jockey Freddy Manrrique, who will be aboard Honey Hearts in the Bold Accent, said he likes his 5-year-old mare. And with trainer Isai Gonzalez in charge, Manrrique said he knows she’ll be ready to go after cruising to a four-length win Feb. 20 in her Fonner Park debut.
“I think this horse is in really good shape,” Manrrique said. “Of course Isai Gonzalez and the team from the barn does a really good job to get her in condition. Last time she won without me asking all the way.
“So I think she has a really good shot. I have to respect the other horses and the other trainers who do an amazing job as well, but I think we’re going to be one of the top horses in the race.”
Wanderintheforest, ridden by Jake Olesiak and trained by Stetson Mitchell, is the second favorite on the morning-line at 3-1 with Honey Hearts at 4-1.
Extreme Caution, ridden by Nathan Haar and trained by Stetson Rushton, is 6-1 while A Bunch for Lunch, ridden Curtis Kimes and trained by John Ness, is 8-1 while Indy N Roses, ridden by Dakota Wood and trained by Mitchell, is 10-1 while Californiasummer, ridden by Scott Bethke and trained by Kyndra McKinney, is 1201.
Manrrique is glad Honey Hearts got an out in a week ago before the stakes race.
“The main thing is the horse knows the track,” Manrrique said. “I’m sure the race last week is going to help her be tough tomorrow.”
Whoever wins the Bold Accent, Manrrique said it will be a great day for Fonner Park.
“The weather is going to be amazing,” he said. “I know the crowd, there’s going to be a lot of people. The card looks very interesting. Of course everybody looks to the stake, and everybody wants to win it.
“I know I have a good horse. When you win a stake race, it’s because you believe your horse is going to win. I believe we have a good shot.”
Cowboy Don wins feature
Cowboy Don, a 5-year-old son of Old Fashioned and Yonahey, raced to a win in the feature race, a $2,500 claiming race for 3-year-olds and up who hadn’t won two races in 2019 and 2020.
Cowboy Don, with Chris Fackler on board, held off Green Card, ridden by Erik McNeill, to win the six-furlong race by a head in 1:14.8.
Cowboy Don paid $11.40, $5.40 and $42.0. Green Card paid $17.20 and $8.80 to place and Rain Ray $3.60 to show.
The win was worth $2,220 to owner and trainer James Compton. Cowboy Don has now won five of 20 career races and has earnings of $43,869.
Hoofprints
-- Behold de Sky, ridden by Dakota Wood and trained by Stetson Mitchell, was a surprise winner in the fourth race, going off at 50-1 odds. The 3-year-old filly paid $104.60 to win. The 3-6 exacta paid $244.20 while the $1 trifecta of 3-6-1 paid $910.20
-- Jockey Jake Olesiak had three wins on the day. He won on Morning Shadow for trainer David Anderson in the first, Runarounddancing for Gonzalez in the fourth and Heir Horse One for trainer Jeff Womochil in the sixth.
