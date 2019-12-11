By Marc Zavala
It’s been a while, but Nebraska-Kearney is going back to the Elite Eight.
The No. 2 Lopers will be making their sixth appearance in the Elite Eight but first since 2005.
UNK, which is a perfect 36-0 on the season, is the No. 2 seed in the Elite Eight and takes on No. 7 seed Gannon University at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Auraria Event Center at Regis University in Denver.
UNK coach Rick Squiers said it started after UNK fell in the first round of the Central Regional to Harding (Ark.) at the Health and Sports Center. last year as the No. 1 seed.
“We’re happy for them. They’ve worked really hard from all the way back to the spring and summer,” Squiers said. “We had the tough loss last year. The girls climbed back to the same moment and were able to do better this time around.
“It’s been a good group as far as being competitive and working hard in those things you like to see. They are very deserving.”
But the Lopers had to work to get to the Elite Eight. UNK gave up a late third-set lead to No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul and had to rally twice during the Central Regional final at the Health and Sports Center Saturday. The Lopers were down 20-11 in the fourth before rallying and down 13-11 in the fifth before scoring final four points of the match.
Squiers said a lot of people have told him that match was probably one if not the greatest moment in the Health and Sports Center. Squiers said the Lopers stayed together when it didn’t look good.
“They are a resilient, gritty, competitve and cohensive bunch,” Squiers said. “During those really bad situations Saturday, they came together instead of falling apart. They were committed to staying together no matter how it turned out. That’s how they’ve been all year long.”
Balance has been one of the strengths for UNK with seven players who have over 100 kills. Julianne Jackson leads UNK with 382 kills, while MK Wolfe, Anna Squiers and Michaela Bartels have chipped in 285, 277 and 220 kills, respectively. Squiers said hte passing, led by libero Lindsay Nottleman, have done a great job getting the ball to setter Maddie Squiers, who has dished out 1,307 assists on the season. Nottleman, who came in to replace libero Ellie McDonnell from last year’s team, leads the defense with 641 digs on the season.
“Everybody we have is good and capable and ready when called upon,” he said. “Maddie has done a great job in getting the ball and done a good job in problem solving in matches until we find something that we feel good about.”
Not to be outdone, Grand Island players Emma Benton and Mackenzie Puckett have been role plyers for the Lopers not only this season but during their careers.
Benton, who has 81 kills, 28 ace serves and 74 digs on the season, has been used as an outside hitter for most of the season, but was used as a server during the regional this past weekend.
Benton, a former Grand Island Central Catholic player, has had some big scoring runs for the Lopers. She got UNK going against Northern State with a 5-0 run to start the match and started a 4-0 during the set four comeback against Concordia-St. Paul.
“We’ve asked her to do all kinds of things this year,” Squiers said. “She’s taken them all on regardless of the size of those roles that we ask her to play. Her serve has been our focus during the last few weeks of the season. She’s one of our leading ace servers (tied for third). She has a tough deep float serve and she’s improved her defense a ton. She’s been a great contributor in so many ways.”
Puckett, a former Grand Island Senior high player, has contributed with 16 kills and 14.0 blocks on the season. She came in after Bartels went down with an injury against Concordia-St. Paul. She did have two kills during the match.
Squiers said Puckett has been a starter at time during her career but continues to work hard and make an impact for UNK.
“She was ready to play even though she hasn’t seen much court time the past few weeks,” Squiers said. “She made plays for us and helped us pull off the comeback that happened. She’s probably going to be involved this weekend.
“She’s such a competitor. She has such an unique personality and I’ve come to appreciate it over the years.”
The Lopers face a Gannon squad that was the regular season champions in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and won the Atlantic Region by sweeping No. 15 Wheeling (W.V.) in the finals. They are making their second Elite Eight appearance in three season.
Gannon has five players with over 200 kills. Ally Smith leads the way with 388 kills, while Lauren Simpson has chipped in 306 kills. Ashley Beyers has dished out 1,360 assists on the season.
Even though the Knights were not ranked in the final AVCA D-II poll at the end of the season, Squiers doesn’t feel like they should have been the No. 7 seed in the Elite Eight.
“They are a good team with a lot of firepower,” he said. “They have good outsides and a big rightside. They play good defense and their setter is courtsmart and puts people in good situations. They know how to win and are battle tested.”
Squiers said a few things need to happen if UNK is going to have success at the Elite Eight this weekend.
“We need to be at our best because everybody here is good,” Squiers said. “We have to rally around the middle adjustment we’ll have to be making whether it’s Mackenzie or Josie Cox. We’ll need them to provide solid hitting and blocking. We’ll need to efficient in the serve and pass. That’s always key in any match. We just need to stay aggressive and just have fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.