FOOTBALL
Tickets on sale for Islander Football HOF luncheon
Advance tickets are available now for the Islander Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony and luncheon Saturday at the Balz Reception Hall.
Doors will open at 11 a.m., with the luncheon beginning at 11:30 followed by the formal induction of the 2019 members of the Hall of Fame, including former players Bill Callihan, Stan Farrer, Jake Gdowski, Kevin Trosper, Matt Vrzal and John Wemhoff; former coach Einer Toft; members of the undefeated 1958 team; and contributor Dick Stalker. The honorees will also be recognized at halftime of Friday’s home game against North Platte.
Luncheon tickets are $20 and available now at the activities office at Grand Island Senior High and also at One Vision Productions. A permanent display adjacent to the east gymnasium will have likenesses of all Hall of Fame inductees plus select Islander football memorabilia.
BASKETBALL
G.I. YMCA 3-on-3 league to begin
A new session of men’s 3 on 3 basketball will begin Oct. 2 at the Grand Island YMCA. Games are played on Wednesdays from 6-10 p.m.
The session will be followed by a single elimination tournament. Please visit www.giymca.org, for more details.
YOUTH SWIMMING
Quicksilver holding team tryouts
The Quicksilver swim team is designed for kids ages 5 through 18 who are advanced swimmers and wish to pursue competitive swimming in a fun and positive environment.
Tryouts for the Quicksilver will be held October 8, 9 and 11. Call the Grand Island YMCA at (308) 395-9622 for information on how to sign up.
