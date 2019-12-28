LINCOLN — Lincoln Southeast overcame a five-point fourth-quarter deficit to extend the game and pulled out a 79-77 double-overtime victory over Grand Island Senior High Saturday in first-round play of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln North Star High School.
The No. 5-seeded Islanders led by five and were at the free-throw line with four minutes to play, but missed both foul shots and the fourth-seeded Knights immediately made a 3-pointer. Later, the Islanders led 58-55, but fouled Ajantae Hogan on a 3-point attempt with 8.5 seconds to play and Hogan made all three free throws to force overtime as Caleb Francl’s 3-point try at the regulation buzzer missed.
Trailing 67-64 with 9.9 seconds left in the first overtime, Grand Island forced a five-second violation. Islanders’ sophomore Isaac Traudt then buried a 3-pointer from the corner with two defenders in his face to send the game into a second OT.
A Hogan free throw gave the Knights a 79-75 advantage with 3.6 seconds to play in the second extra period.
Them Koang scored a layup on a length-of-the-court inbound pass just before time expired for the final margin.
“The difference in the game was we handled adversity well, but we didn’t handle success very good at all,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “When we kind of had our backs against the wall, I thought we played really well. When we had a chance to kind of gap them and to take control of the game, we didn’t perform.”
Koang scored 29 points to lead Grand Island (3-4), which will next face Lincoln Northeast at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the consolation bracket.
Traudt finished with 26 points for the Islanders, including a two-handed slam dunk in the first half.
Hogan scored a game-high 32 points for the Knights (5-2). McGinness Schneider and Jake Appleget added 14 points apiece for Southeast, which was 22 of 26 at the free-throw line.
“It’s pretty ironic that at the beginning of the year, we talked about how good we would be, defensively, and we figured we’d probably struggle to score,” Slough said. “Through seven games, we’re scoring the basketball great and struggling to guard, so we have to figure out something and find an identity, defensively. Our ability to score it right now is giving us a chance to win games, but we have to get better at the other end of the floor.”
Grand Island (3-4) 11 20 13 14 9 10—77
Lincoln SE (5-2) 11 18 10 19 9 1 2—79
GRAND ISLAND—Jay Gustafson 3, Blake Leiting 4, Caleb Francl 6, Jayden Byabato 9, Isaac Traudt 26, Them Koang 29.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST—Max Renn 6, McGinness Schneider 14, Shadon Shannon 2, Taveon Thompson 6, Jake Appleget 14, Ajantaee Hogan 32, Gage Johnson 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.