The Northwest volleyball team always has the pressure it.
After all, the Vikings have won three state championships and seven state runner-ups to their credit, along with being at the state tournament 27 times, including the past 18 years.
The 2019 season looks to be no different as Northwest hopes to keep the tradition going with another strong season.
The Vikings return seven letterwinners, which includes three starters, from last year’s 21-16 team that qualified for the state volleyball tournament. NW coach Lindsey Harders said there is always pressure for the Vikings every year.
“The players every year always want to keep the streak going and keep the tradition alive,” Harders said. “That will still be the case this year. But I think the girls understand that if they want to get there, there will be some bumps in the roads and won’t be smooth sailing. They need to commit to the little things like the weight room, conditioning, camps, extra time that no one sees.
“Our goals are always the same. Of course we want to get to the state tournament again but we’ll need to play at a high level, play very sound volleyball and play together.”
The 2019 theme for the Vikings is “Limitless.” Harders said she came up with that theme because she wants the girls to know they can go further than they think they can.
“They may think they reached their limit but they can go one or two better and keep pushing and really working that mindset training of doing better,” Harders said.
Whitney Brown returns with the most experience for the Vikings. Brown did about everything as she had 132 kills, 66 ace serves, 322 digs, and 462 assists. Harders will have Brown be one of the primary setters during the season.
“She’s so athletic and competitive. Whatever she does, she’s going to go all out and competes at a high level no matter the case,” Harders said. “She may small but she plays big. It’s going to be nice to have her leadership out on the floor. She is the vocal leader of the group. She understands how to push other players.”
Lauren Hauser and Macey Bosard are two other players that did a lot for Northwest last year. Hauser contributed with 142 kills and 56 blocks, while Bosard had 124 kills, 38 blocks and 162 digs.
“They will help with our hitting. Lauren was very efficient last year and got more and more comfortable as the season went along last year. She has gotten better throughout the summer,” Harders said. “We put Macey in a tough position last year in playing as a freshman but she did what we needed her to do. She really held her own last year and hopefully she can be more productive and more efficient for us.”
Northwest returns four other letterwinners in Avery Palu, Addie Warner, Ellie Apfel and Mikenna Schlachter. Harders said she been pleased with what those players have shown, along with Madolyn Clark and GISH transfer Rylie McNelis.
“We’ll have some new faces in our lineups and some girls will look to push for positions,” Harders said.
The Vikings won’t have many home matches this year. They have only two regular season matches with Aurora on Sept. 24 and Columbus on Sept 30. Northwest also hosts the Central Conference Tournament from Oct. 17-19. Harders said the Vikings will be true road warriors this season.
“I told the girls that we will be on the road a lot this season,” Harders said. “I hope it won’t wear us down too much because a lot of our road games aren’t close to home. It will be a challenge in itself.”
Northwest opens its season at Ogallala on Saturday.