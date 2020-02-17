It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly 16 years since I shot my first banded bird, a snow goose with a well-worn leg band, down in Nebraska’s storied Rainwater Basin.
The date was Feb. 28, 2004, but I can remember it like it was yesterday. Although my dad and I also shot a few other snows that day, that banded goose was, and remains, particularly special to me.
However, the next day would be pretty special, too. Not content with the previous day’s success, we went back out hunting, each bagging a goose apiece. Mine was a stunning blue-phase snow goose, but what really made the day special was that it was Feb. 29 – Leap Day.
A bonus hunting day only comes along every four years, and with the exception of rabbits, about the only thing Nebraska hunters can legally hunt on February 29 are snow geese. (Rabbit hunters happily gain a one day extension to their season every Leap Year, too.)
Nebraska’s conservation order extends snow goose season into springtime in an ongoing effort to decrease the burgeoning population of white geese. It’s been feared overpopulation could destroy the arctic nesting grounds of white geese.
While somewhat effective at first, snow geese are long-lived and smart. They’ve adapted to hunter’s tactics
Hunter’s equipment has also adapted. Once legalized, waterfowlers began using electronic callers to lure springtime snows into range. Used in conjunction with large decoy spreads, this method proved effective for awhile.
Unfortunately, it was often juvenile birds that fell victim to these large spreads while wiser, older geese survived to breed again another year.
That didn’t stop the innovation, though. Once unplugged shotgunning was allowed, Mossberg introduced a specialized snow goose shotgun capable of holding up to 13 rounds! Carlson’s came out with a specialized snow goose choke dipped in white Cerkote for gunning high-flying flocks.
At least three snow goose-specific steel shotshell loads have also been introduced – Federal’s Black Cloud Snow Goose, Hevi-Shot’s Hevi-Snow, and most recently Winchester’s Xpert Snow Goose.
Xpert Snow Goose is available with either all steel BBs or a duplex loading with both steel ones and twos. That latter load is very unique, and would also be a great choice for fall hunting in areas where both ducks and geese are possible.
Eight years later, I bagged another Leap Day snow on February 29, 2012, which Phantom happily retrieved. Another bonus bird on another bonus day.
Will Komet and I get any snow geese this Leap Year? We’ll have to wait and see.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoor column for The Independent.
Pheasant banquet Feb. 22
The Loup/Platte Chapter of Pheasants Forever will host its 28th annual banquet at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island this Saturday.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 7. Cost is $60 for singles (which includes a PF membership worth $35) and $20 for spouses
For more information or to order tickets contact Sean Gellatly at (308) 380-5298, Floyd Sorensen at (308) 380-5160, Bill Starkey at (308)390-2718, Colby Collins at 308-380-2574, Mike Gehman at (308) 380-3484, or Stacy Spotanski at (308) 850-8186.
Tickets will also be available at the door. For details about PF’s habitat work in Nebraska, visit nebraskapf.com.
Turkey banquet March 14
The Central Nebraska chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host its annual banquet on Saturday, March 14 at the Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $55 for singles or $70 for couples. Special guest speaker will be Martin from the Duck Dynasty.
For more details, contact Tyler at (308) 379-6831, or to reserve tickets online, visit https://events.nwtf.org/2700810-2020/tickets. For more information about the NWTF’s conservation work in Nebraska and across North America, visit nwtf.org.
