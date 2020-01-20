Pheasant hunting is never easy, but by the time late-January rolls around it becomes downright difficult. Roosters have been chased and harassed for nearly three months. Any survivors have become masters of evasion.
One particular late season rooster stands out vividly in my memory. He repeatedly eluded my old dog, Trigger, and me, flushing wild each time we got close. Trigger stuck with him, but after the third flush, when he went airborne on the opposite side of a shelterbelt, I finally surrendered. Any bird that smart deserved to live.
While the hunting may be tough, don’t give up. Here are few tactics for helping you deal with wary late season roosters.
You always have to be mindful of noise while hunting, but that’s especially true when hunting late season pheasants. Don’t slam truck doors, tailgates, or make any other excessive, unnecessary noise when preparing for the hunt.
Likewise, maintain noise discipline while hunting. Don’t yell at the dog, unless he’s in imminent danger. Use voice whistles to get his attention rather than a loud coach’s whistle. Better yet, use the tone button on his e-collar instead, as its low volume will only be heard by the dog. Also, use silent hand signals to give your dog directions.
Whatever you do, don’t talk to your companions while hunting. Some guys like to have full conversations while they’re walking, but that’s a great way to alert pheasants to your presence. Either shut up or simply hunt alone.
Pheasants are tough birds, especially heavily feathered late season roosters, so be sure to use enough gun. For most, that means a 12-gauge shotgun.
That 12-gauge should be loaded with sufficient firepower, too. For 2.75-inch shells, the minimum payload should be 1.25-ounces. You may even want to consider moving up to a 3-inch shell, with payloads ranging anywhere from 1.25-ounces all the way up to 1.5-ounces.
Those who prefer a 20-gauge may also want to move up to a 3-inch shell at this time of year, if their shotgun is so chambered. The longer shell will hold a few more essential pellets than a standard 2.75-inch shell. Higher pellet counts are always an asset when it comes to bagging wild, late season ringnecks.
Those pellets should also be plated, either with copper or nickel. Plated pellets are harder and provide more penetration than un-plated lead pellets.
If hunting areas that require non-toxic shot, you’ll also want to use premium non-toxic loads, like Hevi-Shot Pheasant or Winchester Blind Side steel.
Although designed for waterfowl, Hevi-Shot’s new Hevi-Hammer non-toxic load turned in an impressive performance on roosters this season. This duplex load contains both steel and bismuth pellets, providing both high pellet counts and downrange energy.
Regarding choke, modified works most of the time, although you may want to tighten up to an improved modified if birds are continually flushing wild.
Another option is to continue using an open choke, like improved cylinder or even skeet, but use a shotshell with an increased payload. The open choke provides wider patterns and is more forgiving at close range, while the increased pellet count of the larger payload fills in any bird-sized gaps in that wider pattern.
The real key to late season success, though, is a close-working dog. Whether it’s a flusher or a pointer, that dog should also be a determined tracker willing to stick with a wounded, running rooster until he’s recovered and retrieved. Late season roosters are tough, but an equally tough dog evens the odds.
Finally, just go. On January 31 last year, the final day of the season, Komet and I visited a WPA known to harbor a few pheasants. While rooting around in the grass searching for scent, the pup almost caught a tight-holding rooster just as he went airborne. I had to wait until the pheasant cleared the dog before I could safely shoot, but by then the rooster was flying fast with the wind and almost out of range.
Although I missed, the lesson was clear – late season roosters are still out there, and so should you. After all, you won’t get anything sitting at home lamenting the impending end of the season.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoors column for The Independent.
