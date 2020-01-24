ST. PAUL — Class D-1 No. 9-rated Fullerton led Central Valley for less than a minute during Friday’s Goldenrod Conference tournament semifinals.
But that included the final 7.2 seconds thanks to Isaac Gleason.
The senior guard sank a pair of free throws to give the Warriors their first lead since it was 2-0. Fullerton then survived a last-second shot to escape with a 46-45 victory.
“We push through that every day in practice,” Gleason said. “Coaches really try to push into our heads that you need that last-second mentality every single game. You don’t know when you’re going to have your off game or when you’re going to have a good game.”
Shooting 17-for-56 (30.4%) from the floor, this was definitely an off game for the Warriors (9-3).
But they held Central Valley (9-7) scoreless for the last 2 1/2 minutes and closed out on a 6-0 run to pick up the win.
“Central Valley, you’ve got to give them a lot of credit,” Fullerton coach Richard Plumbtree said. “They came in ready and they’ve been playing better basketball. We had a mental breakdown. We looked past them. We watched the (first semifinal) game earlier, and we were looking forward to (Humphrey) St. Francis again. We took them into overtime, and we won (against Central Valley) by 30 earlier. They just looked past them.
“We got lucky at the end that we got a chance to win. We set up some plays and had a lot of backdoor cuts. We just couldn’t finish.”
The Cougars, who were 3-for-10 from the line, missed the front end of a 1-and-1 leading 45-44 with 21 seconds remaining.
Cole Horacek’s shot from the free-throw line wouldn’t fall, but Gleason collected the rebound and was fouled on the putback with 7.2 seconds remaining.
He swished the first attempt to tie it.
“Once that first one went in, I felt relieved because I knew we got the tie right there,” Gleason said. “I just cleared my head, just took a deep breath and let the ball go.”
Another swish gave Fullerton its second lead of the game.
“Issac made some great shots at the end,” Plumbtree said. “But it didn’t matter who was going to the line there. We were ready for the end as long as we could get to the line.”
The coach was already thinking ahead to make sure a lead held up even before Gleason took his first shot.
“I was feeling pretty good,” Plumbtree said. “At that time, I was just worried that there was still seven seconds left on the clock that we had to make sure we didn’t foul because we didn’t have a foul to give. We had to play hands up but not too tough.”
Ty Nekoliczak, who had a game-high 20 points, got a 15-footer off from the left side but it went off the rim.
“They got a good look, and Ty’s been making shots all night and it just didn’t fall for him at the end,” Plumbtree said. “We had a hand in his face, so we played defense on him.”
Central Valley coach Joss Nuss said the Cougars just didn’t do what they needed to do to close out a win.
“We had opportunities to build our lead and we kind of choked at the free-throw line when it mattered most,” he said. “Just a couple of things here and there went their way — a rebound at the end, fouls, just little things that add up.”
The Cougars held 7-point leads in each of the first three quarter and were ahead by five twice in the fourth.
“We moved the ball, took care of it and hit some big shots,” Nuss said. “Last game we struggled shooting, and tonight we had guys step up and hit those shots.
“Our defense, which has been playing a lot better lately, is really what kept us in that game and making everything tough for them.”
Gleason said playing from behind all game didn’t affect the Warriors.
“For teams that aren’t coached as well as ours, they might get down on themselves right away,” he said. “Teams with good coaches are taught to keep going and not to get down on yourselves. Your shots will fall, and they did.”
Horacek finished with 15 points to lead Fullerton while Jordan Maxfield added 11.
The Warriors do get their rematch against Class D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis on Saturday. The Flyers won the previous meeting 67-66 in overtime on Dec. 21.
“We’re excited about the rematch,” Plumbtree said. “They had a full game, we had a full game today, so the legs are not going to be very fresh Saturday. It’s going to be a battle. We’re ready for them, but they’re ready for us too.
“I think they’re a little deeper than we are, so we’re going to have to come out and keep our composure a lot better than we did tonight.”
Fullerton 46, Central Valley 45
FULLERTON (9-3)
Cole Horacek 7-14 1-5 15, Isaac Gleason 1-6 5-6 7, Brandon Rasmussen 1-13 0-0 2, Jordan Maxfield 4-13 0-0 11, Tresden Gonsior 3-6 0-0 7, Kyle Knopik 1-3 1-2 4, Hunter Haughton 0-0 0-0 0, Chris Sensenig 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 7-13 46.
CENTRAL VALLEY (9-7)
Damyn Rother 1-7 0-0 3, Ty Nekoliczak 7-11 1-3 20, Kyle Nekoliczak 1-2 0-0 3, Morgan Behnk 1-8 2-2 4, Trevor Cargill 3-3 0-1 6, Cameron Kelly 4-7 0-4 9, Cage Landers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-38 3-10 45.
Fullerton 9 14 11 12—46
Central Valley 13 15 11 6—45
3-point field goals—Fullerton 4-17 (Horacek 0-1, Rasmussen 0-5, Maxfield 3-7, Gonsior 1-3, Sensenig 0-1), CV 7-18 (Rother 1-6, T. Nekoliczak 5-8, Behnk 0-3, Kelly 1-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Fullerton 31 (Gleason 10), CV 35 (Cargill, Kelly 9). Assists—Fullerton 5 (Horacek 3), CV 8 (Kelly 3). Turnovers—Fullerton 10, CV 19. Total fouls—Fullerton 16, CV 13. Technicals—none.
Humphrey SF 61, Riverside 42
Sometimes making a few baskets can solve a lot of problems.
That was the case for Class D-2 No. 1-rated Humphrey St. Francis during Friday’s Goldenrod Conference tournament semifinal against Riverside.
After shooting 8-for-27 (29.6%) from the floor in the first half, the Flyers found themselves trailing by 10 early in the third quarter.
But a few made shots quickly turned into a 20-2 run and a 61-42 victory.
“We hit a couple shots,” St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. “That kind of helps when we didn’t shoot it very well in the first half. A lot of that’s a credit to their defense.
“But we hit a couple shots in the third quarter and got a little momentum going. Then you play with a little more energy on the defensive end.”
The Chargers (11-5) were without Tredyn Prososki, who had 13 points, for most of that run.
Riverside coach Scott Schmieding said the difference in that span was “turnovers and transition — they were making a living off of transition. We were running about five, six guys in and they were running in 10. So it kind of wore us down.
“We were getting tired and Tredyn missed most of the third quarter because he was feeling dizzy. That certainly hurt.”
Prior to that, the Chargers took a 25-19 lead at the half and has extended it to 32-22.
“We came out on defense in a 2-3 (zone) and then switched it to a 3-2,” Schmieding said. “We were making them shoot from the outside, and luckily they were missing their shots.
“Offensively we were getting some good looks and breaking down their defense. Throughout the game, that kind of went away.”
Trevor Pfeifer led St. Francis (13-0) with 24 points while Tanner Pfeifer added 15.
Keaton Carraher had 14 points and nine rebounds for Riverside, which lost to the Flyers 86-33 on Dec. 12. But Prososki missed that game due to an injury.
“I’m going to send him a graduation card because we’ve had a lot of battles,” Kessler said. “He’s started for four years. He’s just a tremendous player. We didn’t play him the first time, obviously. He did a good job handling our press — single-handedly, a lot of times.
“He’s a great player and it’s been a lot of good battles, but I’m glad he’s graduating.”
Riverside faces Central Valley in Saturday’s consolation game.
Humphrey SF 61, Riverside 42
RIVERSIDE (11-5)
Tredyn Prososki 3-14 5-5 13, Michael Bernt 3-12 0-0 8 Trey Carraher 0-1 0-0 0, Trent Carraher 0-3 1-2 1, Keaton Carraher 5-9 4-4 14, Charlie Kuehn 0-1 0-0 0, Paul VanDeWalle 2-3 2-2 6, Tony Berger 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Carraher 0-0 0-0 0, Lane Swerczek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-43 12-13 42.
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (13-0)
Taylor Wemhoff 0-4 0-0 0, Justin Leifeld 4-12 0-0 11, Trevor Pfeifer 9-18 3-3 24, Tanner Pfeifer 6-10 3-5 15, Evan Foltz 1-2 1-4 3, Dylan Wemhoff 3-6 0-0 6, LAndon Kush 0-1 0-2 0, Haustyn Forney 0-1 0-0 0, Kolbe Classen 0-0 0-0 0, Austin Leifeld 1-1 0-0 2, Jack Lubischer 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Olmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 7-14 61.
Riverside 12 13 11 6—42
Humphrey SF 13 6 23 19—61
3-point field goals—Riverside 4-23 (Prososki 2-10, Bernt 2-10, Trey Carraher 0-1, Trent Carraher 0-2), HSF 6-21 (Wemhoff 0-3, J. Leifeld 3-7, Tr. Pfeifer 3-8, Ta. Pfeifer 0-1, Kush 0-1, Forney 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Riverside 29 (K. Carraher 9), HSF 34 (Ta. Pfeifer 8). Assists—Riverside 8 (Prososki 3), HSF 12 (Wemhoff 4). Turnovers—Riverside 21, HSF 14. Total fouls—Riverside 12, HSF 12. Technicals—none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.