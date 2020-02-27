CAIRO — Giltner’s improbable postseason runs continues.
Jacob Smith’s putback with 47.1 seconds to play lifted the third-seeded Hornets to a 25-23 victory over top-seeded Heartland Lutheran Thursday night in the Class D-2, Subdistrict final at Centura High School.
“This team tonight showed a lot of heart,” Giltner coach Jordan Ortmeier said. “We’ve had our ups and downs all year long. We got better and better in every single game and in February, we’ve kind of been clicking and have kind of gotten on a little win streak here.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these boys. Our goal from day one was to get to a district final and give ourselves a chance and they did it.”
Giltner (6-16), which started the season 2-14, is now one win away from a state-tournament berth. The D-2 district finals are scheduled for Monday with sites to be determined.
Trailing 23-19 after three quarters, the Hornets started their rally when Landyn Ehlers Davidson banked in a 3-pointer from the right wing, cutting Heartland Lutheran’s lead to 23-22 with 2:10 to play. Sophomore Connor Craig tied the score at 23-23 on a free throw with 1:21 left, setting the stage for Smith’s go-ahead basket after an offensive rebound with 47.1 seconds remaining.
“Connor and Jacob, those are two sophomores right there, stepping up when the game’s on the line,” Ortmeier said. “That’s incredible for those two — two young guys, who are the future of this program.
“It was big of them not to let the nerves get to them and hit those shots.”
Heartland Lutheran had an opportunity to tie or take the lead, but Wilson came up with a steal with six seconds seconds left for Giltner. Wilson was fouled with 4.8 seconds to go, but missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw.
Larsen grabbed the rebound and dribbled to half court before launching a 3-point attempt that was too strong.
“That last four minutes of the game, as bad as we were struggling on offense, I wanted to pull them away from the basket — and it worked to a degree,” Heartland Lutheran coach Phil Bader said. “We got one good look, didn’t score it and then we had a couple of turnovers that we just can’t have at that point in the game.”
Giltner held Heartland Lutheran scoreless for the final 11:27. The Red Hornets hit 5 of 9 shots from the floor in the first quarter, but were 4 of 25 after that and finished shooting 26.5% (9 of 34) overall.
“Our defense has been incredible all year long,” Ortmeier said. “We’re very familiar with our 3-2 zone and this past month, especially, we have been dynamite in it. We have been communicating and rebounding really well.
“When it came down to crunch time, our boys bought in, they fought hard and they did everything they could to pull it out and they did.”
Camden Humphrey had seven points and six rebounds and Ehlers Davidson also had seven points for Giltner. Eli Oman had nine points and Joshua Rathjen scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds for Heartland Lutheran (10-14).
The Red Hornets, who beat Giltner 46-28 in the Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28, played their final three games without starter Justis Bader. The 6-foot-4 senior had surgery to remove a skin cancer, ending his season on Feb. 14.
“We’re a little different team without Justis, but Tuesday night, we did some things really well and we had a couple of games to adjust to playing without him,” Phil Bader said. “I give Giltner all the credit in the world — their defense was tough — but we didn’t make enough plays. We had some opportunities that we just didn’t handle.
“I can’t fault our defense, but you can’t win a lot of games scoring 23.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.