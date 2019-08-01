What have you accomplished over the past 100 months?
While that sounds like a nice, short, even amount of time in that format, the truth is that a lot of time has passed over the past eight years and four months.
Kylee Uden knows exactly what she has accomplished over the past 100 months.
Uden, who is a registered nurse at the CHI Health St. Francis Cancer Treatment Center, recently completed running 100 races in 100 months.
She reached that milestone on July 13 by running in the Outrun Addiction race held by Tobacco Free Hall County as part of the Hall County Fair.
“It was not really a big deal because it was just another race,” said Uden about crossing the finish line. “But it was special because it happened to be the 100th.”
Although Uden ran cross country and track in high school at Doniphan-Trumbull, she didn’t exactly ease into what would eventually become her monthly racing streak.
It all started with the Lincoln Half-Marathon.
“I had some friends who run Lincoln, and I thought ‘I can do that,’” Uden said. “I jumped right into it.”
The results didn’t indicate that Uden would run another 99 races over the next 99 months.
“It didn’t go well,” she said. “I threw up twice. After I got done, I said that I was never going to do this again.”
That attitude didn’t stick around for long.
“I knew that I could do better,” Uden said. “I decided to keep going. Once I started running, when I took a few days off I’d get bored.”
Uden kept running and kept entering races. She ran in Sedona, Arizona. She ran the Grand Teton Half-Marathon. She ran the Mount Rushmore Half-Marathon. She ran in the Big Ten 10K in Chicago.
She ran the Bolder Boulder, the annual Memorial Day 10K in Colorado that had almost 43,000 finishers this past May and has a summit 5,391 feet above sea level (“I learned that I don’t like the altitude,” she said).
At some point, Uden realized that she was averaging a race a month. She decided to keep it going to try and reach 100 races in 100 months.
She said one race monthly is a reasonable time commitment and keeps the money spent on entry fees and travel expenses manageable.
And there were plenty of benefits of shooting for such a goal.
“I think running is what got me through nursing school,” Uden said. “It helped during a miserable time in my life, and running helps with anxiety and depression. I feel better mentally after I run, and I feel better physically.”
Uden gets in about 20 miles weekly until she begins training for a half-marathon, when she increases her mileage.
She doesn’t have a favorite distance of races.
“A 5K is good for the summer months when it’s hotter,” Uden said. “A 10K is a good mid-distance race. Half-marathons are more challenging.”
Now that she reached 100 races in 100 months, Uden isn’t planning on changing her schedule.
“I’ve ran most of the races around here, so now I’m looking for destination races,” she said.
A trip to Denmark in September will include a half-marathon.
And there are bigger – and longer – goals for the future.
“I’m eyeing the Chicago Marathon in 2020 for my first marathon,” Uden said.
Uden said she would encourage others to give running a try. She said resources like online training plans and Facebook groups like GI Road Runners are helpful to newer runners.
“I’m not any better than the next person,” she said. “I haven’t done anything that someone else can’t do.”
But not everybody will run 100 races in 100 months, soon to be 101 in 101, then 102 in 102...