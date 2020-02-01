KEARNEY – It’s hard to believe that rebounding would be the key to winning a conference championship game for a team that lost the battle on the boards 41-16.
But Lincoln Christian coach Nick Orduna points towards rebounding as exactly the reason that his Class C-1 No. 3-rated Crusaders edged Class C-2 No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia 48-45 in Saturday’s Centennial Conference championship game at Kearney Catholic.
The Crusaders (15-2) limited the Hawkettes (18-2) to one shot per possession down the stretch to complete their rally from a nine-point halftime deficit.
“Hastings is such a great rebounding team, and that gives them more possessions,” Lincoln Christian coach Nick Orduna said. “You can’t give a great team like that extra possessions. Our fans (and) the parents saw it. They were yelling ‘rebound.’”
That included a huge rebound on St. Cecilia’s final possession.
After Olivia Hollenbeck – who had a game-high 21 points – went 1-for-2 from the line to extend the Crusaders’ lead to 47-45 with 17.8 seconds left, Bailey Kissinger drove the lane.
Kissinger’s shot went off the rim, and a jump ball was called on the rebound with the possession arrow pointing Lincoln Christian’s way.
“I thought actually we executed pretty well,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “Honestly, it was a couple turnovers and a couple of botched possessions. In a game like that, that’s going to be the difference. It was always going to be razor thin.”
Lincoln Christian took the lead for good with 1:36 left when Alexis Johnson hit two free throws to make it 44-43.
Allyson Korte then stole the ball from Kissinger and went down the court for a layup. That was the third time Korte picked the ball away from the St. Cecilia guards and scored in the game en route to her 12-point performance.
The final of those plays put the Crusaders up 46-43 with 1:21 to go.
“Those pick-sixes kind of hurt, and they had really good ball pressure and were draped all over our guards,’ Berndt said. “For the most part all night, we did a really good job of handling that pressure.”
Orduna said: “Ally is so quick up front, and I’m sure Bailey (Kissinger) hasn’t seen much of that this year. We wanted her to put a lot of pressure on Bailey.”
St. Cecilia carried a 28-19 lead into the second half, but that big of a lead didn’t last long.
The Crusaders scored on their first three possessions to get within 28-26 with 5:42 left in the third.
“When you’re down nine, if it goes the other way, it looks kind of ugly,” Orduna said. “The fact that we were able to score those three possessions gave them some great confidence, and we were able to build and get the lead and go from there.”
Berndt said: “We came out to start the third quarter and spotted them (seven) points off the bat, and that hurt. But after that I thought our team really settled in, battled and hit some big shots and got stops. It wasn’t quite enough tonight.”
He pointed towards rebounds as the key to his team building up its lead in the first half – something that is more expected with a team that held that large of a margin on the boards.
“We really got after them in the offensive rebounds,” Berndt said. “I thought we were very aggressive. We kind of got some runouts. We didn’t convert some of those.
“In the second half, I think both teams looked a little tired in the end. I don’t think that was a mystery to anybody watching. We didn’t get those same runouts and they got some of the easy ones we got in the first half.”
Lincoln Christian avenged losses to St. Cecilia in last year’s Centennial Conference tournament championship game and 54-45 on Jan. 11.
Makenna Asher had 15 points and Tori Thomas 13 to lead the Hawkettes.
