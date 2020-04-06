Trainer Marissa Black knew that Kat Dude needed a race March 24 at Fonner Park.
The 3-year-old Florida-bred son of First Dude and Ballyhoo Kat had been off for about seven weeks after breaking his maiden Feb. 7 at Sam Houston Park in a $25,000 maiden claiming race.
So Black put him in an allowance race for 3-year-olds and up at Fonner Park.
“He needed that out,” Black said. “He’d had him a little bit of a break. He’d been off for quite some time. He just kind of needed that race to get ready for the Baxter. We looked at that race as kind of a prep for him.”
Kat Dude finished third in that race while running against older horses.
“He’d been running with straight 3-year-olds all year,” Black said. “That was his first out with older horses. They run a little faster three-quarter races.
“He performed well. That will have him primed and ready for the Baxter for sure.”
Now Black has him in the $10,000 Baxter Stakes Tuesday at Fonner Park. The Baxter is a six-furlong race for 3-year-old colts and geldings.
Black is eager to see what Kat Dude can do running against horses his own age again.
“He’s a pretty nice colt,” Black said. “I got him in Florida, started him at Remington. We won with him down in Texas and then brought him up here.”
Kat Dude is the morning-line favorite at 2-1. Backchatter, trained by Steve Hall, is 31. Texas Troubador is 7-2.
Yayasgotmoregame is 8-1 while Doubletrouble Bear and Dancing for De Buy are both 10-1.
Black also had entered Ye Be Judged in the Baxter, but will run him instead in a Nebraska-bred race on Wednesday in preparation for the Fonner Park Special Stakes in two weeks.
“We’re looking for a race to get him ready for the Nebraska-bred stakes,” Black said. “My colt is a good, little, solid, honest colt. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He’s quite mature for a young horse. He’s had enough races he knows what it is. He’s seasoned enough is the best way to put it.”
Global Exchange wins feature
Jockey Jake Olesiak took Global Exchange straight to the front of the Fonner Park feature race, and that was that.
Global Exchange broke fast from her No. 10 post position and it seemed to be over in a hurry. She pulled away to win the six-furlong allowance race by 5 3/4ths lengths in 1:14.20.
The 4-year-old Kentucky-bred daughter of Exchange Rate and Muineen has now won two races in seven career starts. The win was worth $4,200 for owners Jack Gaede and Makayla Asche and brought her career earnings to $33,180.
Global exchange paid $4.60, $3.60 and $2.40. Pretty Rich paid $8.40 and $3.60 to place and Chickes Done $2.60 to show.
Pick 5 jackpot grows
The Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot will have a $497,811 carryover into Tuesday when the pot will be paid out in full.
Multiple five-of-five tickets on Monday paid $1,352 each.
Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said the Pick 5 Jackpot Tuesday will likely be between $2 and $3 million to be split among all ticket holders with the most correct number of winners.
“We’re looking at conservatively $2 million and it will likely be more than that,” Kotulak said.
The jackpot will start over again on Wednesday.
Bolstered by the Pick 5 Jackpot pool, Fonner Park set another all-time record for mutuel handle with $3,075,999 bet on the Grand Island races.
“The big surprise to me was they bet the same amount into the Pick 5 as the carryover was,” Kotulak said. “The carryover into the card was $355,846. They bet $354,967. That’s stunning.”
Hoofprints
— Olesiak earlier in the day won the first race on Mr. Big Shot for trainer David C. Anderson. Black teamed with jockey Chris Fackler to win the second with It Never Happened.
— Jockey Jarred Journet, a newcomer to Fonner Park, got his first win at the Grand Island track in the fourth race on Spa Shackalacka for trainer Isai Gonzalez.
— Jockey Luis Ramon Rodriguez won two in a row, riding Dribbles for trainer Stetson Mitchell to a win in the fifth race and then Miss Ellie’s Girl for trainer Dalton Dieter in the sixth. About 90,000 Pick Five Jackpot tickets went out with Miss Ellie Girl’s win.
— Jockey Scott Bethke rode Pierpont to a win in the ninth for Gonzalez to give the trainer his second win of the day.
