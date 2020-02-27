One of the goals for the Grand Island Senior High swimming teams every year is to get swimmers into the second day of the state swimming meet.
The Islanders will take 12 individuals when the state meet gets under way with the girls events at 9 a.m., followed by the boys events at 2 p.m. Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Saturday’s championships and consolations get under way at 11 a.m.
Grand Island coach Brian Jensen said it’s always a goal to get swimmers into Saturday, whether its swimming for championships or consolations.
“That’s really what we always want to do, but if nothing else, just improve on your times,” he said.
Jonathan Novinski leads the Islander boys. He has the best time in both 500 freestyle (4:32.54) and 200 freestyle (1:41.36).
The Grand Island Central Catholic student is the two-time defending state champion in the 500 freestyle. He is the state record holder in the event at 4:32.04, which he set at last year’s meet.
This season, he hasn’t missed a beat, setting numerous meet records during the season.
He also has the top time in the 200 freestyle, where he’s finished third and second the past two years, respectively.
Novinski said he’s ready to see what he can do in this year’s state meet.
“I still think I have a lot to prove to myself and to the team,” Novinski said. “I’m hoping to improve on my times in both events, especially in the 200 freestyle. I haven’t been satisfied in finishing the way I did. I’m just going to go in relaxed and see what I can do.”
Jensen said Novinski does what it takes to be a good swimmer.
“He trains very hard and is willing to improve all the time,” Jensen said. “He’s always asking me how his technique and strokes are when he swims. He’s very driven.”
Novinski has two teammates in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle in Kai Wilson (1:46.04 and 4:50.26, respectively) and Michael Sambula-Monzalvo (1:52.04 and 4:57.47, respectively).
Senior Doug Lewandowski qualified in the 50 freestyle (21.74), while Luke Dankert earned spots in both the 200 individual medley (2:04.25) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.44) and Colby Setlik made state in the 100 butterfly (54.86).
Novinski, Lewandowski and Wilson will join Sambula-Monzalvo in the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.44) while the three will team with Setlik in the 400 freestyle (3:17.54). Lewandowski, Dankert, Setlik and Sambula-Monzalvo will swim together in the 200 medley relay (1:40.96) to open the boys meet.
Jensen said a goal for the boys is to medal all three relay teams.
“That’s something we’ve never done in the history of the program,” Jensen said. “We have a great chance in doing that. Doug gave up an individual event to be part of the relays and he’s about the team. That says a lot about Doug. And we have other swimmers that have really come along this year.”
The girls qualified in three individual events and all three relays.
Reagan Greer earned spots in the 200 freestyle (2:03.67) and 500 freestyle (5:33.76).
“Reagan has been improving a lot during the course of the season. She took 11 seconds off her HAC time in the 500 and I think she can drop more time in it,” Jensen said.
The Islanders have two competing in the 100 breaststroke with Sarah Dankert (1:11.34) and Ianna Fill (1:12.06).
Nia Fill, Dankert, Ashlyn Muhlbach and Greer will swim together in the 200 medley relay (1:59.31) to start the girls events, while Ianna Fill, Emily Reimers, Dankert and Muhlbach will be on the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.61) and Greer, Ianna Fill, Dankert and Muhlbach join each other in the 400 freestyle relay (3:55.16).
Jensen said he thinks the boys and the girls have a chance to have good meets.
“On the boys side, we’re hoping to bring home as many medals as we can,” Jensen said. “The girls improved on their times at state last year. We’re hoping to do that again as they have gotten better throughout the course of the year. We’re just going to see how well we can do and the team standings will take care of themselves.”
State qualifiers
Boys
200 freestyle — Michael Sambula-Monzalvo 1:52.15, Kai Wilson 1:46.04, Jonathan Novinski 1:41.36
200 IM — Luke Dankert 2:04.25.
50 freestyle — Doug Lewandowski 21.74
100 butterfly — Colby Setlik.
500 freestyle — Michael Sambula-Monzalvo 4:57.47, Jonathan Novinski 4:32.54, Kai Wilson 4:50.26
100 breaststroke — Luke Dankert 1:01.44.
Relays
200 medley relay 1:40.96
200 freestyle relay 1:29.44
400 freestyle relay 3:17.54
Girls
200 freestyle — Reagan Greer, 2:03.67
500 freestyle — Reagan Greer, 5:33.76
100 breaststroke — Ianna Fill 1:12.06, Sarah Dankert 1:11.34
Relays
200 medley relay 1:59.31
200 freestyle relay 1:48.61
400 freestyle relay 3:55.16
