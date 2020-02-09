Jockey Nathan Haar is back in Grand Island for Fonner Park’s 31-day live racing meet that begins on Feb. 21.
Haar was a regular at Fonner for a number of years before electing not to come to Grand Island in 2019. Instead he rode at Turf Paradise, Indiana Downs, even one race at Churchill Downs, Arapahoe Park and then back to Turf Paradise.
Haar finished the year, which included a four-month absence with an injury, with just 14 wins in 231 starts. That certainly wasn’t what he was looking for.
In the middle of January he left Turf Paradise and came to Grand Island to get ready for the 31-day live meet at Fonner Park.
“Phoenix was going good,” Haar said. “I just had to come back to work here and win races. I only won 14 last year, which I was hurt too, but that didn’t sit very well with me and my mindset. I know I can win races here so I want to get back on the winning path again and get that winning feeling.”
In 2017, Haar finished third in the standings at Fonner with 26 wins. Larren Delorme won the crown that year with 42 wins while Jake Olesiak was second with 39.
But 2018 was a different story. Haar fought injuries throughout the Fonner Park live meet and finished with just 11 wins in 117 starts.
His most painful injury wasn’t that severe, but it was hurt.
“My last year here, I was actually just coming off another accident, here I shattered my wrist,” he said. “I got back here and I was riding for about a month, and then I got hurt again and I went down and I thought it was worse than it was it ended up just being a pinched nerve in my back but I was in such excruciating pain I couldn’t ride for two weeks. As young as I am I’ve been pretty beat up.”
That was a rough meet for Haar.
“That was the worst meet I’ve ever had here,” Haar said. “But I took it kind of slow coming back off that injury. and that was actually the right thing to do because I went to Denver that year and by the time I got to Denver I was feeling good.”
In fact, after Fonner Haar had the meet of his life at Arapahoe Park. He easily won the jockey’s title there with 52 wins in 224 starts. Karlo Lopez, another jockey who has ridden at Fonner, was a distant second with 33 wins.
In fact, those 52 wins were a track record in the 39-day meet. Haar said about 22 of his 52 wins came for trainer Jonathan Nance.
“You always want to be leading rider, but at the end of the day that means nothing more to me,” Haar said. “It’s still more exciting to just win the next race than to get a belt buckle.”
Haar took some more lumps last year. He was going from Arapahoe Park to Indiana Downs and then back to Arapahoe to ride for trainer Stetson Rushton.
But he took a spill and broke his collarbone and hip socket in the same fall.
“I had to have surgery on both of those and was in the hospital for 10 days and a wheel chair for about four months,” Haar said. “It was hard. I’m not used to having to be restricted to one area which makes it even tougher but it healed properly and everything’s good to go now.”
Haar is just 25, but has certainly suffered his share of injuries in a dangerous occupation, but he doesn’t think about the danger when he’s riding.
“All you think about when you’re out there is winning races, and if you start thinking about getting hurt while you’re on the horses and riding, you aren’t doing the owners or trainers any justice,” Haar said. “You just got to ride away and ride smart and ride hard, but if you start thinking about that, that’s when I said I’m going to be done.
“But I don’t think about that when I’m riding.”
Haar has been in Grand Island riding horses as the trainers prepare for the upcoming meet. He’s had a short break from riding races, but already he’s raring to go again.
“Coming from track to track, you’re usually not near as excited to get going,” Haar said. “Like in the past when I would go home for the winter I’d be itching to start riding before Christmas even. Coming here I thought I need to break from race riding and I miss it already, so I’m definitely ready to get going.”
With Danny Coughlin as his agent, Haar is confident that things will go well for him at Fonner.
“He tends to his business very well,” Haar said of Coughlin. “That makes a good partnership. Him and I always work well together. I respect him a lot and I know he does the same for me. We’ve always gotten along great.”
