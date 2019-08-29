Jeremiah Slough is in his first season as girls golf coach at Grand Island Senior High.
He is replacing long-time coach Kelli Jeffries, who stepped down after leading the Islanders to numerous state tournaments with two state titles along the way.
“Making the state tournament is a goal that is kind of expectation with this program with the rich tradition they have for getting down there,” Slough said. “I think if we can shoot in the low 360s, we’ll be in a pretty good spot. We obviously have to make some improvements from what we were this week to get down there, but I think we have the potential to do that.”
The Islanders have just seven girls out, so Slough must make do with a small number of golfers this season.
“We have a pretty small bunch,” Slough said. “So we’re looking for ways to get girls involved at a younger age. Hopefully by the time they’re freshmen at Grand Island Senior High they’re playing golf, so we have to get our numbers up.”
Lilly Zoellner is the Islanders’ No. 1 golfer after finishing 12th at state a year ago. Paige Pehrsen is No. 2. Samantha Hansen also returns from a year ago.
Slough saw some good things from Pehrson in particular when the Islanders opened the season a week ago with a triangular at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
“I think we’re really working hard on the mental approach and making good decisions on the course and not putting ourselves in position to make big numbers,” Slough said. “Specifically Paige did a really nice job of that. She wasn’t really good around the greens, but she did a really good job on Thursday of minimizing the damage.
“I think if we do that throughout the season we’ll be pretty special.”