Whitney Jensen helped keep a lot of volleyball traditions alive at Northwest this past season.
The 5-11 graduate helped the Vikings keep their state tournament tradition alive with their 18th straight trip.
Jensen also kept the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star volleyball tradition alive.
Jensen will take part in the match, which begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln North Star.
Northwest has had a volleyball player participate in the All-Star game in 12 of the past 13 contests and had 22 players play in the game.
Jensen, who will play on the red squad, said that’s a credit to her former coach Diane Rouzee.
“That’s pretty cool,” Jensen said. “That goes back to Coach Rouzee and how she grows players and helped them develop. And coach (Lindsay) Harders has helped in a lot of ways too.
“And Northwest usually has the most support at the All-star game. It means a lot to the players.”
Grand Island Central Catholic’s Megan Woods and St. Paul’s Hayley Fox will also participate in the All-Star game.
Harders said Jensen is deserving of this opportunity.
“I felt she’s put in a lot of time and extra hours to be the volleyball player she is,” she said. “It’s always fun to have a representative from our team competing in the All-Star game. But she’s a great kid”
During the 2018 season, Jensen was one of two players with significant playing time and the only starter returning.
The Vikings started the season 3-9, then regrouped to finish 18-6 the rest of the way and found a way to get back to state.
“The odds weren’t exactly in our favor of reaching the state tournament,” Jensen said. “At the beginning, we were worried about making it to state and keeping the streak going. But we just needed to focus on ourselves and take everything day by day. I thought we did a much better job of that later in the season and I thought we competed very well.”
And Jensen did a lot to help the Vikings, who finished 21-15. She finished with 228 kills with a .319 hitting efficiency, 74 solo blocks, 33 ace serves, 320 digs and 371 serve receptions.
Harders said Jensen had that left-handed swing that made it difficult for opposing defenses.
“She’s grown a lot because she started as a rightside player than we moved her to middle blocker later on,” Harders said. “She had to adjust to be a force in the middle at the net and being left handed was a huge advantage for her.
“She’s a perfectionist and wants to do well. So if she makes an error, she usually comes back with a good hit on the next point.”
Jensen, who will play volleyball at Nebraska Wesleyan, said she’s excited to take part in the All-Star game.
“I think it’s going to be a fun experience. I’m just honored that I get to play with a lot of the same girls that I competed against throughout my high school career,” Jensen said.
Fox will be on the red team with Jensen. During her play in the 2018 season, she led the Wildcats with 565 kills and a .348 hitting efficiency. Fox, who will continue to play volleyball at Sioux Falls, helped St. Paul to a 35-2 record and a third-place finish in the Class C-1 state field.
Woods will be on the blue squad. Woods, the two-time Independent All-Heartland Super Squad captain and two-time Independent girls athlete of the year, paced the Crusaders with 492 kills and 407 digs.
Woods, who will play volleyball at Omaha, helped GICC take part in its 31st state volleyball tournament and finish with a 30-5 record for the season.